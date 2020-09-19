BUCKLEY — A press statement about a COVID-19-related work safety citation was news to one local business owner.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Construction Safety & Health Division on Thursday announced a citation against Buckley-based ABSR, Inc., parent company of Story Roofing Company, Inc., stemming from a June 29 inspection at a work site in Traverse City.
The MIOSHA statement reported the agency issued COVID-19 “general duty” citations to 19 different businesses — nearly all in the southern section of the state.
Story Roofing owner and president Ted Allen said Thursday morning he hadn’t heard about the citations against his company.
“I’m not familiar with what you’re talking about,” Allen said. “I can look into it.
“Everybody’s struggling with COVID ... we’re trying to keep our guys employed and moving along. And the state wants to fine us?”
Allen also said he didn’t immediately recall a job at the address listed in the citation, “800 East Entrance W. Eleventh St.”
The Traverse City assessor’s office said it has no record of a structure at 800 W. Eleventh St.
The mailbox at the release-provided phone number for MIOSHA was full Friday, so the accuracy of the address in the citation could not be confirmed.
The MIOSHA citation detailed three main complaints:
- “On June 29, 2020, the employer did not require roofers to wear non-medical grade face coverings when they did not consistently maintain 6 feet of separation from other individuals in the workplace, thus potentially exposing employees to SARS-CoV-2 virus.)
- “On June 29, 2020, the employer did not have a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, on site which would have included requirements for social distancing and use of face coverings.
- “On June 29, 2020, the employer had not conducted employee training on COVID-19 that covered social distancing and the use of face coverings.”
The proposed penalty listed in the citation is $4,200.
The same June 29 inspection also found two other rules violations, the citation states, one in which a worker climbed on a guardrail he or she shouldn’t have, and another in which a roofer attached a vertical safety line to the side-positioning D-ring on a safety harness. The proposed penalties for those infractions are listed as $2,000 each.
According to the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan database, ABSR in April received a coronavirus-related PPP loan from the Small Business Administration, through Honor Bank, for at least $350,000, which helped the company retain 49 workers.
A request for follow-up comment left Friday for Allen was not returned by press time.
