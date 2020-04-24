LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's stay-at-home order through May 15, and dropped some restrictions amid falling rates of new COVID-19 infections in Michigan.
Whitmer said at a press conference Friday that Michiganders have done well to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections, so she and the state's top health experts agreed some activities could resume.
That includes previously shuttered lawn care services, nurseries and gardening centers in big retailers, so long as social distancing rules are followed.
Past restrictions on golf and motorized boating are also dropped, although golf carts aren't allowed, Whitmer said.
Whitmer's latest order requires people to wear cloth, non-medical-grade masks when going to the store or indoor public spaces, she said. These could include face coverings fashioned out of scarves, bandannas or old T-shirts, she said. There's no penalty for people who don't wear one but stores can refuse service to those who don't.
Falling rates of new COVID-19 infections are good news but Whitmer urged everyone to keep up social distancing measures to avoid a potentially devastating second wave.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said rising trends in new cases could trigger a retightening of restrictions, as could falling hospital or public health system capacities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.