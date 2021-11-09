TRAVERSE CITY — Spikes in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates prompted Munson Healthcare to further scale back services and clinic hours to focus on pandemic patients.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Christine Nefcy said the hospital system moved to its pandemic response plan stage "red" both because of COVID-19, the number of other patients and staffing restraints.
"We obviously did not come to the decision lightly, it's the first time in Munson Healthcare history that we made that decision," she said. "Of course, this is the first pandemic we've all dealt with in 100 years as well."
She pointed to test positivity rates of 22.2 percent as of Sunday and COVID-19 inpatient counts that hit 99 across the Munson network as of midnight Monday, including 56 in Munson Medical Center. Seven-day averages for test positivity rates of 17.9 percent is higher than it was during COVID-19 infection waves in spring 2021 and fall 2020.
Twenty percent or more of those cases are in kids, Nefcy said.
Throughout Munson's network, 24 patients died between Oct. 26 and Tuesday, bringing the total to 353, according to Nefcy.
The hospital network already took steps to cut back on services where it can, and will further reduce services like elective procedures so personnel can be redirected to prioritize COVID-19 care, Nefcy said. Hours of operation for clinics and labs could be scaled back as well.
Current visiting policies won't change, Nefcy said.
