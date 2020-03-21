TRAVERSE CITY — Brittany Bowman and Reagan Thorr tore their ACLs on the same day.
Now they're in the same boat in another way.
The basketball stars at their respective schools — Kingsley and Frankfort — don't know when they'll be able to get their knee injuries fixed.
Thorr already scheduled surgery for April 23, but that date is highly in doubt as non-essential procedures are being delayed amid the response to the coronavirus.
Doctors were able to confirm Bowman's torn ACL, plus a bone bruise, earlier this week from MRI testing.
"At this point, I have no idea (when it will happen)," Bowman said. "It's all shut down. I don't know anything. Everything is an unknown."
The two knew each other from playing basketball and volleyball against each other every year in Northwest Conference play. Thorr reached out to Bowman on Instagram, and the two have been chatting since about their shared experience.
"We're just kind of bonding over the incidents we had," Thorr said.
Bowman, a 5-foot-3 senior point guard for the Stags, already signed to play college ball at Lake Superior State next winter.
Thorr, a 5-8 junior for the Panthers, hopes to return in time to play her senior volleyball season this fall.
Both are working on physical therapy in hopes of speeding up the recovery process once the surgeries can proceed. Rehab from a torn ACL typically takes around 4-6 months, putting Thorr's volleyball season in peril if she can't recover at the front end of that range. Bowman already knows she'll miss her senior year of track and field, where she's a standout long jumper, hurdler and sprinter.
Thorr wants to follow Bowman and play at the collegiate level, and doesn't know whether that will be in volleyball or basketball. Delays in recovery could hamper her volleyball playing time next season. Volleyball practice starts Aug. 12, less than five months away. Thorr also participated in track as a sprinter and long jumper.
"Right now, they have that (surgery) paused until all this passes," Thorr said. "Then we can see.
"It's surreal. If it does get pushed back, hopefully it doesn't interfere with my fall sports. Everyone is telling me to stay positive and motivated, so that's what I'm doing."
Bowman averaged 13 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals a game for the Stags, while Thorr put up 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
Bowman pump faked on a fast break in the Stags' 58-43 district championship loss March 6 against Sault Ste. Marie. A Blue Devils player fell for the fake and went flying by, but made contact that didn't allow Bowman to get the shot off. When she landed, Bowman knew immediately.
"I heard something pop in my (left) knee, and I started rolling around on the ground," Bowman said. "I actually slapped the ground. I knew it was bad. My leg was stuck and cramping up and I couldn't extend it until the trainers came to help."
Bowman had hit a 3-pointer and Sidny Hessem made a bucket to pull the Stags within a few points of the Blue Devils just prior to the injury. Sault Ste. Marie pulled away from there.
"We were just starting to get back," Bowman said.
Thorr grabbed a rebound after a missed free throw and hyperextended her left knee as she landed. The non-contact injury came in Frankfort's 44-37 setback March 6 in a Division 4 district title game against Onekama.
Like his player, Frankfort girls basketball coach Tim Reznich was also forced to put off a procedure.
He was scheduled to have a knee replacement done the day before Thorr's ACL surgery.
"The tough part is on bad days with that knee I actually look forward to having the surgery to alleviate the pain," Reznich said.
