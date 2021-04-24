TRAVERSE CITY — Celebrating Fourth of July with fireworks over West Grand Traverse Bay isn’t off the table yet, but looming pandemic concerns have Traverse City commissioners weighing whether to cut the fuse.
TC Boom Boom Club, a nonprofit that organizes fireworks coinciding with National Cherry Festival each year, wants a permit for Independence Day 2021. City Manager Marty Colburn in a memo recommended giving the city clerk and organization the OK to execute that permit.
That would be conditional on public health guidelines allowing for such a gathering — the fireworks typically draw thousands of people to spots all around the city, Colburn said.
Tim Hinkley is president of TC Boom Boom Club’s board, and said its members hadn’t made their final decision on whether to go ahead in 2021. They canceled in 2020, both because the pandemic was relatively new then and because inviting donors to the usual celebration didn’t seem right.
Vaccine rates in Grand Traverse County are relatively high and climbing, with state figures showing 33,296 residents fully vaccinated for a 43.4-percent rate as of Thursday.
But the virus has far from vanished from the region, and commissioners at a recent meeting pointed to expectations it’ll still be around by summer. Brian McGillivary wanted to know what options the city had if the pandemic was still “raging” by then, and Tim Werner said he doesn’t expect it’ll be gone.
“COVID will be around, and it will be a cross-section of the region that attends, it’ll be people that wear masks, people that distance and people that don’t wear masks or don’t wear them properly and don’t distance or people that don’t believe in COVID,” Werner said.
Colburn said the city’s required masks and social distancing at its events and parks, including Hickory Hills during the winter. But he agreed any requirements would be harder to enforce.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said her experience with crowds during fireworks is they tend to be the biggest she sees in Traverse City.
“We can all make the assumption that this is thousands of people and to me this is a completely irresponsible decision, and I definitely would not be in favor of this,” she said.
City leaders asked Colburn to hold off on the request for two weeks and speak to the organization as well as the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Hinkley spoke earlier in the week ahead of a board meeting where he planned to recommend following up with the city.
“My hope is that we’ll move forward with the planning of it,” he said, adding he didn’t want to say more without hearing from the board. A message left for him Friday wasn’t returned.
Werner suggested consulting with health officials to figure out a metric — the county’s infection rate per 100,000 people, say — that would give some indication of whether it’s safe for fireworks.
Public health experts from the earlier days of the pandemic recommended getting outside, as fresh air can whisk away the SARS-CoV-2 virus-carrying droplets from infected people. But the illness still can spread among large, tightly packed crowds outside — The Mayo Clinic recommends masking up at big outdoor events.
Michigan still limits outdoor gatherings to 300, although those limits could change between now and July 4.
It’s a question other communities are facing, with some already opting to cancel. The Cadillac News reported Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce decided against holding its Greatest Fourth in the North celebration, a move in which both the pandemic and fundraising concerns factored.
National Cherry Festival organizers also are considering how to safely run the summer festival and already decided against hosting an air show, as previously reported.
Hinkley said TC Boom Boom Club’s sole job is to safely bring a fireworks show to Traverse City each year. He noted there are crowds visible everywhere, from restaurants to parks to shopping malls.
“I think people are much more conscious of it,” he said, adding he wears a mask and socially distances.