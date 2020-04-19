Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Interlochen, 1-6:30 p.m., April 20, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive

Benzonia, 1-6:15 p.m., April 27, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway

Tustin, 2-7 p.m., April 30, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., April 20, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 21, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.

