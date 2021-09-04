BENZONIA — All students and staff, with some exceptions, will wear masks when they step inside Benzie Central Schools on the first day of class Tuesday.
The Benzie Board of Education bowed to public and legal pressure and narrowly approved adopting a universal masking policy on Friday after defying the public health order mandating the practice Monday.
Trustees voted 4-3, with Board Vice President Nicki Brown, Treasurer Amber Pomper and trustee Chris Noffsinger upholding their opposition to the legal order. Board President Brian Childs and Secretary Stephanie Johnson changed their previous “no” votes, ensuring the district fell in line with state law that gives health department authority.
Childs previously spoke out against trustees giving up their “rights as a duly elected board to set policy for what’s best for our district.”
Trustees Lori Cota Hill and Jason Barnard voted in favor of following the health department’s mandate.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department issued the order last Friday and instructed school districts to “immediately adopt a policy requiring universal masking indoors” for all K-12 staff, students and visitors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
BLHD Health Officer Lisa Peacock and Medical Director Josh Meyerson cited increased COVID-19 cases and a rising transmission rate of the infectious disease.
Peacock told the Benzie County Commissioners on Wednesday that the order was a “last resort” because very few school districts followed the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to implement mandatory universal masking indoors at schools.
Benzie Superintendent Amiee Erfourth reiterated to the board Friday that the health department’s order carried the same weight as any other state law.
Erfourth shared an update with the board Friday and provided them with more information from the BLHD that tried to answer some of the questions about the necessity of the order.
Those defying public health orders could be charged with a misdemeanor and face penalties. For Benzie, that could have included shutting down the entire district until the board complied with the order.
Brad Banasik, legal counsel and director of labor relations for the Michigan Association of School Boards, confirmed that failure to comply with the order allows the health department to seek an injunction from a circuit or district court judge.
Nancy Cotcamp, a resident of Benzie County and former Saginaw Township Community Schools board trustees, sent a letter to the board after the Monday vote and criticized them as being “shortsighted and misguided.” Cotcamp said their actions showed no concern for student safety.
“You are the adults in the room,” Cotcamp wrote. “Do not leave children that do wear masks to protect themselves and their families subject to the bullying of children who will undoubtedly go after them.”
District Health Department 10 released word Friday that officials would not issue a masking mandate. DHD 10’s move left some on the Benzie board wondering — if all health departments are receiving the same guidance from the CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — why aren’t all health departments issuing mask mandates?
“They’re still concerned around the seriousness of the order, given that it is only impacting schools and not restaurants, bars, grocery stores, bowling alleys, things like that,” Erfourth said.
BLHD officials said the order will remain in place until the case rates reach a lower level and the area is no longer a substantial or high risk for transmission of COVID-19.