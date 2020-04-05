BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department declared an Emergency Order requiring screening and distancing measures at open businesses and operations.
The emergency order goes into effect Monday at noon.
"Given that COVID-19 presents a serious threat to public health, our local health departments have been working to ensure the health and safety of critical infrastructure workers,” Health Officer Lisa Peacock said. “As the threat of COVID-19 increases, I now feel it necessary to take additional steps to protect critical infrastructure workers and the general public."
The order states that open businesses must develop and implement a daily screening program for all workers who do not work from home. Results must be documented and made available to the local health department upon request.
First responders, health care workers, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and health-related transportation workers have exemptions on returning to work in 14 days if the worker has had close contact with someone with a diagnosis of COVID-19. The order states that nothing in it should limit the operations of these workers and entities involved in the mitigation of risk during the pandemic.
Businesses also must develop a plan to manage and control social distancing for both workers alongside one another and customers waiting in lines, as well as limiting capacity inside facilities.
Benzie County currently has one case reported, according to numbers released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grand Traverse County on Sunday. One new patient recovered. The recovered individuals have been released from home isolation requirements per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Statewide numbers rose by 1,493 and 77 deaths to total 15,719 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 617 deaths in Michigan. Five new cases were reported in Emmet County, two in Otsego, one in Benzie and one in Wexford.
