BEULAH — Benzie County small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding from the Regional Resiliency Program starting May 24.
The application process opens May 24 at 8 a.m. and closes June 4 at 5 p.m. The program is administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
Benzie County businesses with nine or fewer employees can apply for a grant of up to $5,000. The grant application must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
A minimum of $24,000 is available for grants. Contributions include $1,000 from the Benzie County Economic Development Corporation, $3,000 from the Urgent Needs Fund of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and $20,000 from Venture North.
Benzie County applicants who receive service from Cherryland Electric Cooperative may be eligible for additional grant funds.
For more information, contact Venture North at (231) 995‐7115 or by email at info@venturenorthfunding.org.