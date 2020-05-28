BEULAH — First responders in Benzie County will not receive hazard pay, at least not from county coffers.
A request for extra pay of $250 bi-weekly made by the Benzie Sheriff’s Department was turned down by county commissioners this week. If approved, the pay would have been retroactive from March 1 and extend until June 30 or until the end of Michigan’s state of emergency, whichever came first.
The pay would have been for 55 exempt employees who work in road patrol, corrections, central dispatch and emergency services, said Lt. Troy Lamerson.
Many first responders who are working are paying childcare costs of $35 to $60 per day, Lamerson said.
“That’s one of the biggest financial impacts that our people have taken,” he said. “We’re not shooting for the sky here and asking for what a lot of people have gotten.”
Lamerson cited Michigan State Police troopers and road sergeants who are getting hazard pay of $750 bi-weekly; Department of Natural Resources, motor carrier and security officers who are getting $750 bi-weekly; and the Flint Police Department, which is giving a one-time bonus of $1,200 to all exempt employees.
Non-exempt county employees have been allowed to work part-time or stay at home and are getting full pay, Lamerson said.
The request has been before the county board several times. Commissioner Art Jeannot said he does not want to see it again and made a motion to deny the request, which would prevent it from being brought before the board again. The motion does not preclude other versions of the request from being presented in the future.
Jeannot said nobody disputes the important role public safety employees play in society, but a better use of the money would be to spend it on other measures, such as making sure personal protective equipment is in place for all workers.
Commissioner Evan Warsecke, a detective with the Traverse City Police Department, said he sees both sides of the issue. He was the lone vote to not deny the request.
Commission Pres. Bob Roeloffs said many who are in the private sector are also saddled with high childcare costs even though their children are at home, as they must continue to pay the cost to hold their child’s spot at a daycare center.
Roeloffs said he would like to wait and see what happens at the federal level before spending county money on hazard pay.
The HEROES Act, passed by the House of Representatives on May 15, would allow for a four-month federal income tax break for medical professionals and first responders, including law enforcement officers, corrections officers, EMTs and more. It would also establish a $200 billion fund for hazard pay for front-line workers.
The bill has been criticized by the Senate and the White House has threatened veto it.
Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and the city of Traverse City are also not giving hazard pay or bonuses to their first responders.
Over four months, the request would cost the county $110,000 that would have come from the general fund and the enterprise fund, said Mitch Deisch, county administrator.
Commissioner Sherry Taylor objected, saying employees in those departments who are working from home will get the same bonus as those on the front lines dealing directly with possibly infected individuals.
Taylor also worries about how it will affect budgets on the other end of the crisis.
