BEULAH — After saying “no” several times to hazard pay for Benzie County first responders, county commissioners said “yes” this week to extra money for workers considered essential during the first couple of months of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A total of 68 full-time law enforcement officers, corrections officers, paramedics, EMTs and 911 operators will get an additional $1,000 and 14 part-timers will get $2 per hour for working in April and May when the state was shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The measure was approved on a vote of 6-0 at a special meeting held Thursday, with Commissioner Evan Warsecke absent.
The amount being paid out by the county will be submitted to the state of Michigan for reimbursement under the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program funded by the federal CARES Act. There is no guarantee that the county will be reimbursed, as the $100 million fund is being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
But the first responders will be paid regardless and must be given the extra pay by Sept. 30 for the county to qualify for reimbursement. If approved, funds will be distributed back to the county in October and November.
“I appreciate the board of commissioners taking the risk to support first responders in Benzie County,” said Rebecca Hubers, emergency manager and 911 director. “I know the money is not guaranteed and I appreciate this.”
The hazard pay was originally planned to be paid contingent on reimbursement, but some board members thought it wasn’t quite fair to tell workers that they might get the money and then have it not come through, said Commissioner Sherry Taylor.
The county board in May turned down a request for extra pay of $250 bi-weekly for 55 road patrol, corrections, central dispatch and emergency services employees considered essential. The pay, if approved, would have been from March 1 through June 30, or until the end of Michigan’s state of emergency, whichever came first.
Lori Lautenbach, 911 supervisor, used public comment time to thank the board.
“Some of us were a little harsh during this and I apologize for that,” Lautenbach said.
The original request came from the Benzie Sheriff’s Department and cited other county non-essential employees who worked part-time or not at all and received full pay. Commissioners had said they wanted to wait and see whether hazard pay would be reimbursed by the state.
“Our original concern was trying to find the funds to pay out,” Taylor said.
That request would have cost the county $110,000 that would have come from the general fund and the enterprise fund.
Much of the hazard pay approved Thursday will come from fund balances from Emergency Management and 911 operations, with pay for law enforcement and corrections officers coming from the general fund. If not reimbursed, the pay will use about $31,000 plus taxes from the general fund, Taylor said.
The county will also apply to the Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program to recoup money for expenses related to COVID-19. The state has $200,000 available, also funded through the CARES Act.
Susan Boyd, county finance director, said the county has received $22,000 from the CARES Act and $7,500 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency thus far and a request for public safety funds will have to be reduced by that amount.
There is also no guarantee that Benzie County will receive funds from that program.
“All of these are unknowns,” Taylor said. “Our hope is that we get the money.”
