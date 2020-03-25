TRAVERSE CITY — Beltone Skoric Hearing Aid Centers across the state, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is providing one-on-one free in-home, in-office or curbside hearing testing and telecare services.
The Saginaw-based company has offices in Traverse City, Suttons Bay, Bellaire, Manistee, Gaylord, Grayling, Petoskey and Cheboygan.
Beltone Foundation also is offering free hearing aid batteries by mail, according to a release. If a hearing aid user is unable or uncomfortable leaving home, the foundation will mail a package of batteries. To obtain free batteries, call 800-235-8663.
Healthy hearing is needed to follow medical instructions, listen to family and prevent a multitude of negative effects, the release said.
Beltone Skoric Hearing Aid Center operates 44 locations: 38 in Michigan and six in Pennsylvania. To book a remote telecare of curbside appointment, call 989-793-7620 or visit beltoneskorichearing.com/content/schedule-appointment.
