BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Schools closed its doors and canceled classes through Oct. 15 after officials were notified of multiple school-related COVID-19 cases.

On Oct. 8, the school district announced it would close Monday after it was notified of two students who were confirmed to have COVID-19 infections. By Monday, the school district was notified of six more student-related COVID cases, totaling eight student cases.

On Tuesday, two staff members were identified as potential positive COVID cases as well.

According to a statement from Superintendent Mark Brenton, there are about 50 students in the Bellaire elementary, middle and high schools who have been identified as close contacts to the eight student COVID cases. Those 50 students make up about 17% of Bellaire’s student population, the statement said.

The definition for close contacts is someone who has been in close proximity to someone who has COVID-19 at a time when they were deemed contagious — within 3 feet while wearing masks or within 6 feet without masks.

“Every decision that we make as a district is in the best interests of our students, and this one was no exception,” Brenton said in the statement. “While it was not an easy decision, I believe that it was the right one for our students, our staff and our community.”

Brenton said in an interview that this week the custodial staff will clean all areas where students go and school administrators will work with the local health department to consider new measures to put in place — such as social distancing — and prepare for future virtual school if it becomes necessary. Brenton said that officials “simply weren’t set up” for a shift to virtual learning this week.

“We don’t want to get caught the last second without anything in place,” Brenton said.

Laurel Johnson, Public Information Officer at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said that the public health department had not yet been contacted by the school district at the end of the day Tuesday.

Bellaire public schools require students to wear masks as part of a mask mandate issued by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

“It doesn’t seem to me [that] requiring the kids to wear masks is helping,” said Jarris Rubingh, an Antrim County commissioner who also serves on the Health Department of Northwest Michigan Board of Health. “I think it should be left up to the local school districts and parents.”

The Board of Health is not made up of medical professionals, and some members have recently been at odds with the department’s decision to issue orders for school districts to require masks.

According to data from MI Safe Start Map, Antrim County currently has a 24 percent positivity rate and 532 weekly cases per 100,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9. By Tuesday, Munson Healthcare reported 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its facilities, 40 of those patients are at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. That number of inpatient hospitalizations is about three-quarters of the peak numbers during two previous surges in infections during the past year — one in December and the other in April — a number that nearly doubled in recent weeks.

Brenton said the school district is planning on turning half days into full days and using snow days to cover lost class time in order to avoid extending the end of the school year.

Students who test positive must quarantine for 14 days, while close contacts have a few options when it comes to quarantining, Brenton said. Quarantine days count as medical absences for students.