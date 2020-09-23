BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber Foundation has joined the Regional Resiliency Fund to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bellaire Chamber Foundation began fundraising efforts earlier this month to provide grants of up to $5,000 for businesses in Alden, Bellaire, Central Lake or Mancelona with nine or fewer employees.
The Regional Resiliency Fund, administered by Venture North Funding and Development, anticipates an October distribution, according to a release.
“We are delighted that the Chamber Foundation and the Antrim County communities it serves are becoming partners in the Regional Resiliency Fund,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said in the release. “Great things are happening in these communities, and, once funds are raised, many of their businesses will benefit from grants providing a lifeline through the COVID-19 crisis.”
“Small businesses are vital to our sense of place and quality of life in Antrim County,” Bellaire Chamber Foundation Board Chair Louise Wenzel said. “Venture North and the Regional Resiliency Fund provide an opportunity for our Foundation to support our local businesses caught in this global pandemic, the likes of which we’ve never seen.”
Wenzel said the foundation hopes to have the funding in place by the end of September because “the need for small business support will dramatically increase now that we are beyond Labor Day.”
After the funds have been raised, grant applications will be made available. Businesses can keep informed on the process by providing contact information to Venture North at www.venturenorthfunding.org/regional-resiliency-fund.
The Resiliency Fund began in May, fueled by a $200,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The grants were for small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Venture North has increased the fund’s size since the initial funding. The Regional Resiliency Fund has provided grants totaling $348,515 to 139 small businesses.
In addition to the initial award from the Consumers Energy Foundation, other grants or donations to the Regional Resiliency Fund include the DTE Energy Foundation, Cherryland Electric Cooperative, Brookby Family Foundation, Leelanau Township Community Foundation, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Fifth-Third Bank, Huntington Bank, TCF Bank and private individuals.
More information on Venture North is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
