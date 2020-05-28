TRAVERSE CITY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in a Beaver Island resident on Wednesday.
The patient was asymptomatic when they were tested but developed symptoms during personal quarantine.
The HDNW and the Beaver Island Rural Health Center were able to trace six possible contacts on the island and all have entered a 14-day quarantine.
According to Tammy Radionoff, managing director at Beaver Island Rural Health Center, those contacts each contacted the RHC to be tested and results are pending.
The RHC tested 70 residents of Beaver Island and has only six pending results as of Thursday — the only positive case was identified above and was the only new case in HDNWM’s network on Wednesday or Thursday. Results for pending tests are expected in 2-3 days.
“We did have an increase of people who wanted to be tested,” said Radionoff one day after the positive result was made public.
“It served as a good community reminder to maintain social distancing, maintain wearing a mask and washing your hands and to be very careful. It helped people to understand that because we're opening up doesn't mean that the virus is gone.”
The RHC and HDNWM have worked closely to insure the island has the capacity for testing that it needs with about 600 year-round residents.
The RHC has been supplied with sufficient PPE and testing equipment by the HDNWM, according to health officer Lisa Peacock.
“We're thrilled that we have a provider on Beaver Island that is doing that testing themselves,” Peacock said. “We worked hard with them to help them get ready to do it, and they're very communicative and work really closely with us. So they're going to take good care of the people there.”
Peacock noted unique transportation barriers for residents of the island and said that getting a testing site on the island was imperative. However, those same barriers and isolation may have helped the Beaver Island community resist the coronavirus pandemic for this long, according to Peacock.
One area of concern for the full-time residents is the return of summer residents and the possibility of bringing more cases to the isolated island. Radionoff said that while they are seeing an increase in population, full- and part-time residents are doing their part by quarantining upon arrival and wearing masks throughout the community.
“People didn’t expect it to come here but it did,” Radionoff said. “Naturally, people were a little bit unnerved but the whole community is calming down because people have been tested and they are coming back negative.
Having the one positive test hasn’t really changed the culture. I think it just reminded everyone that it’s not time to let your guard down.“
One new death in Wexford County was announced by the District Health Department No. 10 Thursday, bringing to total to three in the county.
No new cases of the coronavirus were announced Thursday in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Region 7.
People who would like to be tested can now schedule an appointment. The MDHHS advertised no-cost tests at Northwest Michigan Health Services in Traverse City, a community testing site the state established last month.
