TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 Bayshore Marathon has been canceled, giving runners who already signed up several options in the process.
It’s the first time in the race’s 37-year history that it’s been canceled.
“After vigilantly monitoring options for the 2020 race in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that we must cancel the 2020 TCTC Bayshore Events,” a release by the Traverse City Track Club, which runs the event, stated.
TCTC executive director Lisa Taylor said those who already paid to enter the race have three choices. They can defer their entry to the 2021 race, donate their entry fee or request a partial refund.
“It’s going pretty well,” Taylor said. “We can see sort of a live total on what people are doing.”
The race has a cap of 7,200 runners total for the marathon, half marathon and 10-kilometer distances, scheduled for May 23 at the base of Old Mission Peninsula.
Taylor said as of Monday night, 611 racers deferred their entry to 2021, 49 donated their entry fees and 170 requested a partial refund.
“A lot of people just want to donate the money and start looking forward to next year,” Taylor said. “If this is the trend, we’ll maybe be successful at maintaining our budget for next year.”
Taylor said the hope is to still donate its normal portion to charity as if the race went as scheduled. Taylor said TCTC has donated over $2 million to date in support of mission-related higher learning scholarships, community grants and planned giving from Bayshore receipts.
Most races are non-refundable once runners have paid for their entry.
Those donating their 2020 entry receive a receipt noting a tax-deductible donation to the Traverse City Track Club. Donations must be requested by May 1.
Fifty-percent refunds must be requested by April 6. The other half will go toward the event’s long-term survival and cover expenses already committed, Taylor said.
Deferments can be done until May 23.
“We started being worried about this a couple weeks ago,” Taylor said. “Our vendors have been great working with us. I think everybody on the Bayshore board and the track club are going to sleep better tonight, because we’ve been thinking about it for weeks.”
The Bayshore Marathon has run every year since its 1983 start.
Runners can choose their options by logging into their RunSignUp account.
“Probably the best handled cancellation of my races so far... we will love to come back next year and every year!” Facebook user Gerald Lawton said on the TCTC Bayshore Facebook page. “Thank you for being so open, caring and understanding in these strange times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.