FRANKFORT — While having students in buildings has not always been possible because of state-mandated or health department-directed closures, some area school districts will have the opportunity to take one more step to keep their doors open.
The Benzie-Leelanau Health Department is working with the Frankfort-Elberta, Suttons Bay, Glen Lake and Benzie Central school districts to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students in the comings weeks. The announcement comes after those 16 years of age and older became vaccine eligible April 5.
“We’re excited to see a lower level of anxiety for everyone,” Frankfort Superintendent Jeff Tousely said. “There isn’t going to be so much of ‘I wonder if I’m ever going to get mine.’ We’re hoping to provide a bit of closure for some of students.”
Frankfort is slated to host its clinic April 22. Suttons Bay will be April 21, Glen Lake on April 23, and Benzie Central on April 24. Students will be prioritized to receive the vaccine, but any doses left over could be provided to students’ family members who have yet to be vaccinated.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine must make an appointment. Links to the appropriate website to register will be provided to students.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department, said they are working with Munson Medical Center and neighboring health departments to make sure they have enough of the Pfizer vaccine to offer students.
“We’re still striving toward our goal of getting the entire population vaccinated,” Peacock said. “We have to plan carefully, which is why it might look a little different than our community clinics.”
Suttons Bay already has a sizable portion of its student body vaccinated. The district’s student body has a large Indigenous peoples population, and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians provided vaccines to some of those students.
Suttons Bay Superintendent Casey Petz said they have been working with the health department and other regional partners to coordinate and facilitate the clinics. Petz said there are only one or two ways out of the COVID-19 pandemic — either overcoming the fear and moving on no matter what, which Petz said no school district is at this point, or a medical solution such as a vaccine.
“It’s a modern miracle to have something so quickly at our fingertips that gets us to a point where we can reach herd immunity,” he said.
Student-athletes are already required to be tested before practices and games. Glen Lake Superintendent John Hoover spoke with his athletes and other students and he said they are excited to get the vaccine.
“We want to be able to keep things going as normal as possible for our kids,” Hoover said.
The majority of teachers and other staff members in the region are already vaccinated. Getting students vaccinated is one more safeguard against possible outbreaks, but Tousley said they will continue with the other mitigation measures.
“Even with the vaccines, that’s not going to give us a free pass on masks and social distancing,” he said. “We’re just hoping it provides a little peace of mind for people.”