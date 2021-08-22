TRAVERSE CITY — The threat of the surging delta variant of COVID-19 and no clear-cut mandate on masking from the state has left the decision in the hands of educators. For many, it’s a decision they don’t want.
Some school officials are left wanting more guidance from the state and from their health departments. Most are still waiting.
Grand Traverse Academy Superintendent Jim Coneset said his district is “strongly recommending” all staff and students wear masks, but he would not go so far as to mandate them. Coneset feels good about making it a parent decision because, for many, it is a decision they feel quite strongly about, he said.
Even if GTA required masks, Coneset said he does not believe his or any school district could reach the level of compliance that a mandate from the government or medical community could. Coneset said he had good experiences with the guidance from the State of Michigan and the county health department last school year, but he added that he’s not seeing that same level of direction now.
Coneset said the state — whether it be the governor’s office or the legislature or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — would make a decision if not for the volatile political climate surrounding masking in schools.
“Had things not gone the way they have the last year and a half with political infighting, the state or MDHHS would make the decision. By them not making the decision to mandate, that leaves it up to personal choice,” Coneset said. “As a non-medical professional, I’m not really sure that decision lies with me.”
Neil Wetherbee agrees.
The superintendent of Northport Public Schools said it is not a school’s job to make public health decisions. That responsibility lies with the state, and Wetherbee said the state simply “stopped doing their job.”
Because of that, Wetherbee said Northport will institute a policy similar to what the state outlined last year and they will require masks as long as the Traverse City region is in the D-level of risk according to the MI Safe Start plan and if Leelanau County is categorized as a substantial risk of transmission, which it currently is.
Northport’s course of action falls in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Both have strongly recommended universal masking regardless of an individual’s vaccine status, but again will not mandate it.
Wetherbee said his school board’s decision is not permanent. Instead, it will be reviewed week to week.
The fiery debate over masks has gummed up the works and made instituting mask policies more difficult for health and government officials as well as school administrators.
“The medical professionals are saying to mask up. If health officials are saying that and we’re not doing it, something is causing that to happen,” Wetherbee said. “If society had reacted more favorably to these proactive measures, it wouldn’t be so hard for the MDHHS to make these recommendations or requirements. But a lot of people are done with the pandemic even though the pandemic isn’t done with us.”
With more than 1.5 million Michigan students returning to K-12 schools across the state in the coming weeks, decisions to mask or not mask could have serious implications on the spread of the virus. Children younger than 12 years old are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the most recent CDC data shows about 29 percent of Michigan kids ages 12 to 15 and 38 percent of teens ages 16-19 are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy health director, told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday that a mask mandate in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, according to Associated Press reports. Whitmer lifted the mask mandate in June and previously said she does not plan to reinstate the policy.
Any mask mandates likely will have to come from school districts.
Of the 20 area districts that have released information on their mask policies, nine have said they will require some form of masking — including northern Michigan’s largest school district, Traverse City Area Public Schools. The TCAPS Board of Education changed course Friday and voted 5-1 to require universal masking for all K-12 students, staff and essential visitors. At the Aug. 9 board meeting, TCAPS trustees originally approved strongly recommending but not requiring masks.
Northwest Education Services, the Greenspire School, Old Mission Peninsula School, Frankfort-Elberta, Glen Lake, Leland and Northport are also requiring masks. The Pathfinder School will require students wear masks indoors, but Head of School Jill Vigenski said they are not required to wear them outdoors, which is where most classes will take place as long as weather permits.
The other 11 area districts have left masking optional or recommended. Only Elk Rapids and Suttons Bay have yet to make a decision on their masking policy.
Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown said she is gathering survey data from families and will make a decision based on three goals: keeping students in face-to-face learning, keeping students and staff safe, and using science and data to drive the decision-making process.
Casey Petz, Suttons Bay superintendent, said a determination will be made closer to Sept. 7, the first day of school.
If the first day was tomorrow, Petz said masks would be mandatory for Pre-K through eighth-grade staff members, strongly recommended but not mandatory for Pre-K through eighth-grade students and optional for high school students and staff.
For those school districts requiring universal masking — such as Old Mission Peninsula School — the decision was not an easy one.
Renee Kolle, co-principal at Old Mission, said officials agonized over whether to mandate masks. Kolle said such a decision was out of their area of expertise, so they relied on medical professionals. The overwhelming message from the CDC, MDHHS and the American Academy of Pediatrics has been to require masks for all people 2 years old and older.
The decision was unanimous, and Kolle said they agree it is the safest course of action to protect an unvaccinated student population.
“Once we heard it from the professionals, there was really no doubt in my mind,” Kolle said. “We felt we would be doing a disservice to the safety and health of our students and families if we didn’t do that.”
Concerns about the public’s response are so far unfounded. Kolle said the school has received a lot of emails thanking officials for the decision and people interested in enrolling their child in the charter school because of the policy now in place.
“This (masking) should only be the concern of our health officials and those that work in the medical field as they help guide and direct our decisions,” Kolle said.