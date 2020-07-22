KALKASKA — Area residents lined up for COVID-19 tests at Kalkaska Middle School Wednesday, as case numbers continued to climb across northern Michigan.
Health officials on Wednesday announced 21 new cases of the pandemic disease spread across the region since the day prior. That brings the regional total to 842 confirmed cases and 49 reported deaths.
Grand Traverse County reported five new cases on Wednesday, followed by four in Crawford County and three in Wexford County. Two new cases were reported in Kalkaska, Emmet and Leelanau counties, along with single new cases in Antrim, Cheboygan and Manistee counties.
As the local number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb, more area residents are seeking tests.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District Health Department No. 10, said 94 people received COVID-19 tests in the first two hours of Wednesday’s testing event in Kalkaska with five hours left to go.
The department will host a second free testing event from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old U.S. Highway 27 in Grayling. Adults with photo identification can be tested for COVID-19 and receive a Hepatitis A vaccine.
Two additional COVID-19 testing events are scheduled in Traverse City for Friday and Saturday.
Grand Traverse County Health Department will host both events — the first from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and the second 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday — at Traverse City East Middle School, 1776 Three Mile Road.
The goal was to expand testing availability up north to reduce waiting times from as much as a week for an appointment, said Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County’s health officer.
“As a health department, especially with our case count more than doubling in the first two weeks of July, we felt we needed to address that gap,” she said.
Increased local testing availability is key to trace the disease’s spread through the community, health officials said.
“It is extremely important that we increase local COVID-19 testing for any individual, but especially for those with symptoms, risk due to travel, and possible exposure,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for health departments in 10 area counties.
Health Department of Northwest Michigan officials are working to increase testing available in Antrim, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.