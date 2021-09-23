TRAVERSE CITY — Nine out of every 10 residents at a Kalkaska nursing home are protected against COVID-19 by a vaccine.
But a new federal dataset shows that the story among the nursing home’s staff is much different. Less than two-thirds of the staff have elected to get vaccinated, even as they come into close contact with the population most vulnerable to COVID-19: The elderly.
With 59 percent of staff members vaccinated, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center is one of many nursing homes in Michigan struggling to fully vaccinate its employees.
Statewide, just 53 percent of nursing home staffers are vaccinated. And while northwest Michigan nursing homes have relatively higher vaccination rates than the rest of the state, they still haven’t crossed key thresholds as the more transmissible Delta variant continues to cause outbreaks and fill hospitals across the country.
In December 2020, all long-term care workers were offered preferential access to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC guidelines that prioritized nursing homes. That guidance was based on medical data showing death rates many times higher for COVID-19 patients older than 75, and it came in the wake of horror stories as nursing home residents were decimated by the pandemic’s first wave in the spring of 2020. In Michigan, 30 percent of confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes.
Nine months later, just 64 percent of nursing home workers nationwide have opted to get the vaccine, according to data collected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The data includes a “Care Compare” service that makes it possible to compare staff and resident vaccination rates among nursing homes.
Jeremy Cannon, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center’s chief nursing officer, said the long-term care facility had been aggressive in its vaccination program, answering as many questions as possible but also allowing employees to come to their own conclusions about the vaccine.
“We have vaccines available, today, right now, if a new staff member said ‘Yes, I’d like to get vaccinated’,” said Cannon, adding that the facility was “not far off the national average.”
Other nursing homes in the area trend slightly closer to that national average. At Medilodge of Grand Traverse County, 65 percent of employees are vaccinated. At The Maples, a Benzie County-run nursing home, 66 percent are vaccinated.
A representative for Medilodge declined to comment, saying it was the nursing home company’s policy not to comment on any issue related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Kathy Dube, administrator of The Maples, could not be reached for a comment.
In August, the federal government issued a mandate that would require all nursing home employees to be vaccinated.
“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 from unvaccinated employees,” President Joe Biden said as he announced new mandates.
The details and timeline of the mandate have not yet been announced, but it’s likely to be tied to federal dollars from the CMS, which supports 15,000 nursing homes across the United States.
While the rule is being formalized, local nursing homes have not yet been forced to make any difficult decisions. Still, many administrators are on edge, predicting they might soon lose much-needed workers who will quit if they’re forced to get vaccinated.
At Kalkaska Memorial, about 40 nursing home employees would be prohibited from working in the facility, if the rules took effect today.
Cannon said he and his staff have already developed a plan for when the rules take effect, including for leadership to step into patient-facing roles.
“It would be irresponsible for us not to proactively look at it. We have a strategy in place to make sure we successfully care for whoever comes through our doors,” Cannon said. “We will pivot. We have leadership and other staff that can be ready to step in. We have an in-depth plan that we will be ready to execute, in case we need to.”
Deb Allen, administrator for Grand Traverse County Pavilions, expressed concern over the choice between laying off unvaccinated employees and receiving federal dollars critical to keeping the Pavilions financially afloat.
“If it’s a mandate, and it impacts our ability to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, then we have to comply,” said Allen, whose facility had a 78 percent vaccination rate among staff and a 97 percent vaccination rate among residents.
“We are absolutely as a country in a national health care worker crisis,” Allen said. “So whenever you require that population to do things that they’re not comfortable with, there are going to be consequences. We honestly as an industry don’t know what those consequences are going to be.”
The 22-bed facility at Orchard Creek was the nursing home with the highest vaccination rate in the area, with 85 percent of employees protected against COVID-19 with a vaccine.
Dale Chilcote, Orchard Creek’s administrator, said the facility made a point to educate employees about the vaccine. Most got vaccinated willingly, particularly longtime employees, he said.
It’s with newer staff that Chilcote has had some challenges. Some new hires have come on and categorically refused the vaccine, but staffing shortages mean that Chilcote can’t be selective.
“When we posted a position in the past, we used to be able to get 30 to 40 applicants. Now we get 3 to 4 and they don’t even show up to the interview,” said Chilcote, who said a possible federal vaccine mandate for nursing home employees would be catastrophic to his facility.
“I see this unfortunately only getting worse. I’ve got to believe that the mandate is right around the corner,” Chilcote said. “Even if we lost 5 to 10 employees we would drown.”