TRAVERSE CITY — Area health officials announced additional COVID-19 exposure sites in recent days.
The latest times and places when possible low-risk public exposure to the pandemic novel coronavirus includes:
- Mitchell Street Pub in Petoskey: Aug. 31 from 5 to 9:45 p.m., and Sept. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart in Gaylord: Sept. 4 from 2-2:30 p.m.
- Walmart in Petoskey: Sept. 5 from 2:30-3:30 p.m., Sept. 7 from 2-3 p.m., and Sept. 10 from 8:30-10:15 a.m.
- Meijer in Petoskey: Sept. 5: 8:30-9:30 p.m.
- Pond Hill Farm in Harbor Springs: Sept. 6 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- D&W Market in Petoskey: Sept. 7 from 5-6 p.m.
- Tractor Supply in Boyne City: Sept. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire: Sept. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Family Dollar in Boyne Falls: Sept. 9 from 5-5:30 p.m.
- Grain Train in Petoskey: Sept. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone in those places at those times — especially those not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing — to self-monitor for symptoms of the contagious disease. Testing and medical quarantine should be sought if symptoms develop, officials said.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for six local counties, said medical experts expected to see continued case increases and explained how public exposure sites are a reflection of that.
“It is apparent that there is widespread community transmission of COVID-19 across the entire region and that close contact between people results in increased risk,” she said in a written statement.
“We can slow the spread COVID-19 but only by layering simple safety precautions like washing your hands, wearing the mask or face covering correctly, and stay six feet away from individuals outside your household,” Peacock said.
