TRAVERSE CITY — A pot of nearly $100 million in federal funding is there for the taking for state public school districts. But local districts don’t get a say in who dips their hand in the pot.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office and the Michigan Department of Education announced last month that $97 million in relief funding from the federal CARES Act is available to help soften the blow of increased costs incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes with strings, however.
Only districts that meet certain poverty thresholds are eligible for the $60 million in state funding from state coffers and $37 million cash passed through MDE.
Fifty percent or more of students must be economically disadvantaged to qualify for the state-distributed federal cash. The threshold is even higher for MDE funding, at more than 85 percent economically disadvantaged.
Some area educators take issue with the criteria, arguing it furthers a longstanding statewide funding inequity gap and ignores at-risk and disadvantaged students in school districts that fall below those marks.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said his district won’t see a penny of the $97 million, even though the poverty rate in the 16 TCAPS schools ranges between 20-35 percent.
Such aid is normally categorized as Title I funding and distributed based on each student in the district that meets the criteria, which means every school district gets a piece of the pie.
“I’m all about districts with kids in poverty getting more money to help those students — 100 percent agree with that,” VanWagoner said. “But that needs to be done on an equitable distribution. Here we are again, getting an inequitable share like we don’t have any poor kids. We get nothing? Really?”
VanWagoner pointed to the Troy School District, which receives $1,200 more per student ($9,315) than TCAPS ($8,111). VanWagoner said Troy, despite having just one school building that has a 50 percent poverty rate, will receive CARES Act money.
TCAPS Board of Education President Sue Kelly was frustrated to see money go again to school districts in the southeast Michigan while northern Michigan districts are left in the cold.
“It goes again to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb — districts that are, in many cases, getting thousands of dollars more per student — and they don’t have the costs of other districts,” Kelly said. “We should be shaking the bushes on that.”
Kelly said TCAPS is not getting the extra funds to address the extra costs that come with providing education during a global pandemic.
Susan Littlefield Dungjen, a 27-year veteran teacher at TCAPS, broached the subject during a TCAPS board meeting Monday.
Littlefield Dungjen said part of the reason why teachers and students are in overloaded classrooms and cannot socially distance is because of the “very slim amount of money we’ve been given over the years.”
“We have created this very thin margin by packing our classes with kids and doing the best we can,” she said. “Now, that’s coming back to bite us — even though it’s not our fault.”
Some financially good news for school districts was announced Monday.
Michigan legislators reached an agreement on a proposed budget that does not include a reduction in funding for K-12 public schools.
Although the news is a welcome departure from the original projections that funding would be slashed $500-$700 per student, educators aren’t exactly throwing parties to celebrate a nothing increase.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith is among those.
“It’s unfortunate that’s where we’ve come to,” Smith said, “that we’re happy we’re going to stay flat.”
Smith believes the current funding system is not addressing the student need, and he worries state legislators don’t have the “appetite to dig into the hard work of what a more equitable model of funding looks like.”
Smith said such a change isn’t likely to come absent what he called a “dam-breaking event” — like Kalkaska Public Schools shutting down in 1993 after running out of money.
“There’s always an excuse to put it off,” he said. “Even though some districts will say, ‘We’re all in this together,’ at the end of the day, we’re really not. There are big winners and big losers across the state.”
Some hope the discord caused by the pandemic and a spotlight on school funding could be the impetus for change.
Casey Petz, Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent, said now is an opportunity to “square up financial and other inequity issues we have in Michigan in the midst of a reinvention of the instructional model.”
Petz suggested replacing the current model that allocates money based on the number of students in a district.
“Fund the need, not the headcount,” Petz said. “They system we have funds the headcount — that’s the simplest way to do it — but it’s almost impossible to predict from year to year what the needs are going to be for a district, and then the funding doesn’t follow that.”
That is where inequity is created, Petz said.
Petz also pointed to the legislative orders and mandates from Lansing that dictate how a school is run. But he said the extra funding needed doesn’t come with the directives.
“Decades of unfunded mandates have bled the dollars out of all the things parents need and want for their kids,” he said. “When you think of COVID or a pandemic, there’s no bigger unfunded mandate than a health crisis on this scale.”
