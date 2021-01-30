TRAVERSE CITY — Just a little pinch. Totally fine. Not too bad. Quick and easy.
Hundreds area educators and school support staff from Traverse City Area Public Schools and Traverse Bay Area Intermediate Schools flowed through the Hagerty Center on Friday to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 2,000 are expected to receive the vaccine during the two-day clinic with another 850 at the Munson Medical Center drive-thru effort.
Melinda Gardiner, a school psychologist with the TBAISD who serves TCAPS schools, said getting the vaccine was a “ray of hope” — not unlike the bright winter sun shining through the Hagerty Center windows. Some of the pressure and fear, both for themselves and the students, was lifted.
“In the front of everyone’s mind are the kids. How do we get back to a state where it’s normal for them,” Gardiner said, adding how resilient the children have proved themselves to be during the last 11 months. “That’s what is motivating everyone to be here.”
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out guidance that put school staff as an early priority to receive vaccines, access and delivery has been slow and unpredictable, health department officials said. Demand for the vaccine in Michigan — as it is throughout much of the United States — is higher than the supply.
Needles plunged into shoulders and vaccines being administered was a welcome sight Friday, signaling the efforts to get over the hump have been successful and worth the long hours and days.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer and director at the Grand Traverse County Health Department said school staff being vaccinated helps more than just the individual. Schools can stay open and can be safer. Parents can drop their kids off at school and go to work instead of staying home to watch them during virtual instruction.
“Schools are more than just a school. They’re a part of our community,” Hirschenberger said. “There’s a cascading effect that their work has to the children and the parents. There are a lot of things that getting the schools done helps for our overall community response.”
TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said about 85 percent of his staff and will receive the vaccine Friday and Saturday. He called it a “great first step” that school and health officials have been working toward for months.
Ceglarek, who greeted people as they came in, said he spoke with a special education teacher who she felt like she won the lottery.
“This is truly a gift,” Ceglarek said. “To have our staff feel the significance and importance of getting a vaccination and keeping them safe so they can continue to offer an invaluable service to our community, I’m elated.”
The invaluable service is — hopefully — offering in-person instruction through the rest of the school year and beyond.
Nearly 80 percent of TCAPS employees also signed up to get the vaccine. Superintendent John VanWagoner said that could stop the biggest issues his district has had this year — staff shortages.
TCAPS had to close middle and high schools multiple times because there were either not enough teachers and not enough substitute teachers to fill their place or not enough bus drivers. VanWagoner gave staff the day off on Friday to get the vaccine. He said having it on the weekends allows for better recovery time if people have an adverse reaction.
“It seemed so far away,” VanWagoner said of the vaccine. “But to be here and have all of the work of these people, it’s emotional. You see the excitement and the tears of our people who feel like they’re getting recognized, that they matter to the community and the value of educators.”
VanWagoner said some of the 20 percent who declined to get the vaccine did so either for health reasons or because they wanted to investigate it further, given the vaccine was approved by emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
“There still some apprehension from folks,” VanWagoner said. “Legally and morally, they have that choice, and we respect that.”
Amy Marshall, a cross country coach at East Middle School, waited the mandatory 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine before she left. Those vaccinated needed to be monitored to ensure there were no immediate and potentially dangerous side effects.
Marshall said she felt nervous coming in, but the nerves passed after she got the shot.
“It gives me hope that we’re moving in the right direction,” she said.
Staff will return Feb. 19 and 20 to receive the second dose.