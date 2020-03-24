TRAVERSE CITY — Local cases of COVID-19 disease jumped to 17 as more test results returned, while at the same time health officials pinpointed places where community spread may have occurred.
Health officials on Tuesday announced an additional two cases of COVID-19 disease in Grand Traverse County residents, which brings the number of those known by health officials to have the pandemic disease to three. More are expected to be found.
There are nearly 1,800 identified cases of the disease statewide, along with two dozen deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The two new cases in Grand Traverse County involve a man in his 50s who traveled domestically and a woman in her 60s who did the same. The cases are unrelated and both patients are isolated in their homes to recuperate.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials said they are working to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed, as well as maintain contact with the infected patients while they remain quarantined.
"We hope that each of these individuals have a swift recovery. As we see additional cases in our community, it is more important than ever to adhere to strict social distancing and stay at home orders in order to mitigate the spread locally," said Dr. Michael Collins, medical director.
The county's first COVID-19 case announced Sunday was a man in his 20s who traveled internationally. He also remains quarantined at home in isolation for his recuperation.
Meanwhile, health officials announced two spots in Grand Traverse County where community exposure may have happened: Cherry Capital Airport and the Target store at Grand Traverse Mall.
Somebody recently confirmed as a COVID-19 positive patient was present while symptomatic at those places, health officials said.
Anyone at the airport and specifically on Delta flight No. DL4991 from Detroit Metro Airport that landed at the Traverse City airport on March 16 is advised to self-quarantine until March 30 and contact their health care provider if they experience fever, cough, body aches or shortness of breath.
The possible community spread time period at the Target store was between 5 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Those there at that time who experience symptoms also should contact their doctor.
"Community exposure is a worst-case scenario when conducting case investigations at the health department as it increases the potential for community transmission," said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer.
She said the community will "undoubtedly see a toll on our northern Michigan health care systems" if people don't comply with the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order issued Monday.
In more outlying counties, state statistics show Otsego County has five known cases of COVID-19, while Charlevoix County has three and Emmet County has two. That brings the tally for the counties covered by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan to 10.
"As we experience increasing spread of COVID-19 across the communities, we want to remind our residents how important it is to comply with (the governor's order) to stay home and stay safe," said Lisa Peacock, the district's health officer.
"This is an opportunity to have a powerful impact to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our health care system," she said.
A Gaylord-area restaurant also was identified as a site that "may have allowed for significant exposure," which health officials said may make difficult individual identification of others who were exposed.
Those at Bennethum's Northern Inn between 5 and 8 p.m. March 12 or from 8 to 10:30 p.m. March 14 may have been exposed, officials said.
Those there during those times are encouraged to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms.
There also are single cases of the disease in Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee and Wexford counties, state statistics show.
