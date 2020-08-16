TRAVERSE CITY — Started by scientist Dan Edson on his dining room table in Traverse City, the American Proficiency Institute (API) now has 60 employees and serves more than 20,000 medical lab clients across the U.S.
The company really took off after passage of the federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in 1988. That legislation requires clinical laboratories to submit to independent, outside accuracy (or “proficiency”) testing.
Several hundred substances are mandated for proficiency testing. Like other proficiency providers, API charges participating clinical laboratories to be enrolled in its programs.
Several times per year, the company sends samples (in safe form) to its customers. Over the years, that has made API one of the largest shippers in Northern Michigan. API shares its findings with client labs, the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and its CLIA subgroup, and state health officials. The company concentrates mostly — though not exclusively — on small- to mid-sized medical lab clients.
In addition to COVID-19 infection sampling, API routinely conducts proficiency tests on hundreds of federally mandated medical conditions. Later this year, Edson plans to measure lab performance of various COVID-19 antibody methodologies. In recent years, the company also has become involved in food-testing proficiency programs. API also has started serving several foreign customers.
Dan Edson grew up in Antrim County. As a kid, the closest doctor was 25 miles away. That got him interested in rural healthcare.
A graduate of Michigan State, he and his wife Debra Edson, a special education teacher, donated $600,000 in 2017 to establish the first endowed scholarship in the history of the university’s medical school. The scholarship enables talented students from the Traverse City region to pursue a medical degree from MSU.
During the pandemic, API’s lab techs and scientists have worked in shifts. API's finance people work remotely.
“I don’t know if we’ll have a hiring spree,” Edson said. “But at some point, especially if we get tons of new customers, we might hire 10 new employees.”
Unlike some up north tech companies, API usually is able to hire and retain the lab techs and scientists it needs.
“That’s because we have a good reputation as an employer,” Edson said. “It’s about how we pay and treat people. It’s all about taking your skills and using them at a top-level national lab.”
