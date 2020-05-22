BELLAIRE — Antrim County inmates joined several in the state as officials push for in-lockup COVID-19 testing across the state.
Six of the jail’s 17 inmates volunteered for the non-mandatory testing, and another 7 Antrim County jail officials joined them, according to a release. The testing wrapped on Tuesday. The Michigan National Guard and Antrim County Medical Authority assisted with the effort.
The hope is to “minimize the exposure of COVID-19 to … employees, inmates and residents within the community,” according to the release.
The facility has yet to see any positive — or suspected — cases of the coronavirus, and the testing was only done as a proactive measure.
It follows several other measures put in place by Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean to lower the jail’s population and better protect inmate health, which include transporting some inmates to the Michigan Department of Corrections for lodging. They’ve also implemented social distancing within the facility, and new inmates to the jail are kept in quarantine upon arrival.
