MANCELONA — Whether they usually have banker’s hours, after hours, night shifts or weekends, businesses across the region are scrambling, some more than others, to operate as close to normal as they can under these abnormal circumstances.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last month signed Executive Order 2020-21 to temporarily suspend activities that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.
“Essential workers are those critical infrastructure structure positions such as health care and public health, law enforcement, public safety, first responders, food and agriculture, energy, water and wastewater, transportation and logistics, public works, communications and information technology, including news media, other community-based government, operations and essential functions, critical manufacturing, financial services, and child care workers to name a few,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll, Acting Post Commander in Gaylord.
Ellsworth Farmers Exchange, which operates retail locations in Ellsworth, Mancelona and Alanson, is considered an essential business, providing agriculture, energy and transportation services. In addition to retail, it operates an Agronomy center in Atwood.
General Manager Tim Underwood said business has remained steady, often overwhelming, since the arrival of the COVID-19 virus.
“When the State issued the stay-home order and as things were going down, traffic was incredibly heavy at our locations,” Underwood said. “People were stocking up and afraid that they couldn’t get any more product.”
Underwood said foot traffic since has lightened up, and people who are coming into the store respect social distancing recommendations. A bulk of the exhange’s customers now are calling in orders and utilizing the company’s transportation service.
“Home deliveries have gone up,” Underwood said, noting that they serve customers from M-72 north to the Mackinac Bridge.
According to the Order, operations and businesses maintaining in-person activities must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect patrons and workers.
“In an effort to reduce density, some of our office staff is working remotely from their homes,” Underwood said. “Our store employees are respecting the safe distance, and customers stand back and wait for their turn at the counter.”
Antrim County Baby Pantry serves an average of 50 families twice monthly, and made the difficult decision to close until the order is lifted. Families depend on the pantry for diapers, wipes, food, clothing, cribs, car seats and other baby essentials.
“Most of our volunteers are retired and older,” Crawford said. “Some of the families bring their children with them to the pantry and there was a concern about exposure — for them, and for us.”
At the March 12 pantry day, families received only their supply of diapers and wipes, in order to expedite distribution efforts.
“The virus situation was already going on, so we handed out what we could and even signed up a few new families,” Crawford said. “Then we closed up, but as soon as the state gives us the OK, we are ready to reopen.”
Kendra Eddy, of Mancelona, relies on the pantry for diapers and wipes. The mother of three said she is stretching out the supply she has on hand by using cloth training pants for her children.
“Two of my kids are in diapers,” Eddy said. “We are doing forced potty training with both of them since we’re home all day now.”
Private family-to-family groups on social media are stepping up to help when they can by leaving boxes of supplies on the porch steps of people who ask for help.
As life moves forward for the majority of us, some are facing the reality of death.
“We served a family this week,” said Nick Martinson, owner of Martinson Funeral Homes in Suttons Bay, adding that COVID-19 has had an impact on the way funerals are being held.
Following guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Michigan Funeral Directors Association, Martinson said they keep gatherings at 10 people or fewer.
“For this particular funeral, the family was able to come in for viewing, but we kept it at one or two at a time,” Martinson said. “The person was a prominent member of the community, and — had this been a pre-corona virus funeral with normal visitation — I think half of the county would have been here for the family.”
Martinson said the situation, and restrictions that are in place, make it hard for people who want to come in and show their respects to the family and say goodbye to their friend. Finding a middle ground to help the family heal, while being mindful of today’s real threat of the spreading virus, was key.
“What has been helpful is the social media part of our world, such as Facebook,” Martinson said. “The deceased’s obituary was online and more than 100 reflections were left for the family. Instead of being here, they were able to send their condolences in a safe way.”
Across the region, businesses and individuals have been mindful of the needs of their neighbors.
“You never know how many people really have your back until something like this happens,” Eddy said.
