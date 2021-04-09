BELLLAIRE — Antrim County small businesses can apply for up to $5,000 in COVID-19 relief grants beginning on April 12.
The new source of grant funding comes from work of the Bellaire Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Venture North Funding and Development, according to a release. The foundation raised $24,000 and Venture North was able to allocate $20,000.
The funds raised by the Bellaire Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will be allocated to small businesses in the area it serves, including Bellaire, Alden, Central Lake and Mancelona. Venture North funds will be allocated to businesses with nine or fewer employees anywhere in Antrim County.
“I am thankful to our Board and community members for their selfless charitable giving to support our businesses’ participation in the Regional Resiliency Program,” Foundation Chairperson Louise Wenzel said in a release. “It is all the more crucial that we support our neighbors and friends who have been and will continue to be crucial to the livelihood of our communities.
“And, thanks to Venture North, the program could be extended to small businesses throughout Antrim County.”
“We could not be more pleased to have Antrim County be the first grant round of the 2021 RRP,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release.
The foundation will organize a team from Antrim County to review grant applications and make funding recommendations to Venture North.
A grant application guide can be found at www.venturenorthfunding.org. The online application process opens April 12 at 8 a.m.
More information about the application eligibility and process is available by phone (231-995-7115) or email (info@venturenorthfunding.org).
Donations to the Regional Resiliency Program can be made at www.venturenorthfunding.org or by contacting Tim Ervin at (231) 794-0089 or timervinassoc@gmail.com. Donations can be made for a specific geographic area or to the 10-county regional effort.