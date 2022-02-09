TRAVERSE CITY — A lawsuit levied against Traverse City Area Public Schools and Grand Traverse Academy for implementing and enforcing mask mandates came to its pre-trial end at a hearing when 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas G. Power granted a motion for summary disposition.
Almost immediately after that hearing, Sally Roeser, who funded and initiated the lawsuit, started the work of initiating another one.
The plans for the new lawsuit still are in preliminary stages, but Roeser said she is in the process of hiring a new lawyer. She said she is unsure whether a new lawsuit will include both schools or just one or what the arguments in new litigation will be. But any new suit will be against masking mandates implemented by school districts.
“I think the fact it’s becoming more obviously and glaringly illogical to have children wear masks in school, I think just fuels our energy a little bit more,” Roeser said.
Roeser, who has children at TCAPS, filed the first lawsuit in October. She argues mask mandates made by schools are an overreach of power that ignore the rights of parents and are unhealthy for children, she said.
During the Monday court hearing, attorneys on both sides of the lawsuit argued over the legality of the school districts’ mask mandates. Eventually, Power said the questions at the center of the lawsuit are “political questions and should be left to the political process and shouldn’t be decided by a judge.”
“I don’t see that any more is going to come out of further deliberations on this,” Power said on Monday.
The outcome of Monday’s hearing left Roeser disappointed but not surprised, she said. After the first hearing in the lawsuit, she said it was clear to her which way Power was going to rule.
Roeser said she agreed with some of the judge’s points but thinks he is ultimately just “pass(ing) the buck down the road.”
“Nobody wants this controversy,” Roeser said. “I mean, I got hate mail this morning already. It’s like, nobody wants to be the target of a decision that a huge part of the community doesn’t like.”
At the beginning of the school year, GTA administrators and board members compiled a list of guidelines for COVID precautions based on local and school-related COVID numbers.
The president of GTA’s school board, Dana Holcomb, said in an email that her board was “pleased” with Monday’s decision.
“I believe the board will continue to help support the school however we can with regard to COVID policies and in advancing the mission and vision of the school,” Holcomb said. “I think there has been a lot of politicizing going on with COVID which is unfortunate. As a board we are focused on helping the school deliver on its mission and trying to do what is best for our students.”
Holcomb did not immediately respond to request for comment on the potential of new litigation.
On the other hand, the TCAPS board of education voted to implement a mask mandate at the beginning of the school year and has continued to re-evaluate the mandate month-to-month. Board President Scott Newman-Bale said he was glad the lawsuit was able to close out without being drawn out through a trial.
“At this point, obviously, we’ll see what happens next … I think the ruling was clear,” Newman-Bale said.
Power’s decision during Monday’s hearing declares the TCAPS board has the authority to instate a mandate, but Newman-Bale said he still thinks most of his board will agree that they are still not the best entity to be making such decisions. He said trustees will use such authority “sparingly”.
“I think our board is not looking to wade into territory that we don’t have to be in,” Newman-Bale said.
The end of one lawsuit and the potential start of another against mask mandates in schools in Grand Traverse County comes at a time when similar lawsuits are continuing to crop up and statewide mask mandates are waning across the country.
Just this month, an Illinois judge’s ruling effectively prohibited a statewide mask mandate in schools and the Virginia state Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order which rescinded a statewide requirement of masks in schools. And in Oakland County, Michigan, parents have levied a lawsuit against the county’s health department and three school districts over mask mandates in school.
Also, in states such as California, Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon and New Jersey, state officials have rolled back COVID precautions, including mask mandates in schools and public spaces, as COVID case counts subside following a surge from the omicron variant.
In the northwest Lower Peninsula a vast majority of K–12 students in the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District still operate under mask mandates. TCAPS, the largest school district in the ISD, still has a mask mandate and the BLDHD and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan have masking requirements for K–12 schools.
Despite receiving hate-mail and seeing a lack of results from her many visits to board meetings and her legal action, Roeser said she doesn’t feel deterred from her fight.
“‘We have to hold the line’ is kind of my mantra on this, because if we don’t hold the line here, what’s next? What do they think that they can take responsibility for next? What is the next thing they’re going to overreach? And that scares us to death,” Roeser said. “At some point we have to butt in and say: ‘no, no, no, okay, you’ve gone too far’. We’ve put up with a lot. We have let our school boards decide a lot of things for our kids’ education that we feel really uneasy with and we’ve let it slide. And this has just crossed the line for a lot of people.”