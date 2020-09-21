PETOSKEY — Health officials announced more potential COVID-19 public exposure sites across northern Lower Michigan on Monday.
Four additional locations where a positive case — what medical officials call a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus — was known to be while possibly contagious include:
Side Door Saloon in Petoskey, from Sept. 8 through 14 from 12 to 8 p.m. each day
Family Fare in Gaylord, on Sept. 14 from 6 to 10 a.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles in Petoskey on Sept. 11 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and, Sept. 13 from 12 to 8 p.m.
Painted Lady Saloon in Manistee on Sept. 16 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and Sept. 17 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
