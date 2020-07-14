ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company has canceled the popular Short’s Fest scheduled for Aug. 8.
The annual event typically draws crowds of more than 2,500, coincides with the final day of Harbor Days, and is held outside Short’s production facility in Elk Rapids.
A two week “socially-distanced celebration” will replace Short’s Fest, according to a release from the company.
“We’ve been holding out as long as possible, and were inspired by the decreasing numbers of COVID, but we feel it is our responsibility to keep our community safe and not crowd such a large number of people into one space,” Short’s Brewing Company CEO Scott Newman-Bale said in the release.
With the traditional outdoor event canceled, Short’s will offer an alternative.
Instead of a one-day festival, a two-week celebration will run Aug. 8-22.
Short’s will have food trucks as well as a DJ or a live band every evening. Thursday-Sunday festivities with “an additional 10 delicious beers, ciders and seltzers on tap” is also scheduled.
There is no charge for the family-friendly celebration.
“While we can’t host our traditional event, we decided to take this opportunity and throw a celebration that extends for more than a single day and allows people to enjoy the Michigan summer with a delicious beverage in-hand six feet apart,” Newman-Bale said in the release.
The Pull Barn will open at 11 a.m. each day. Entertainment is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Short’s will enforce a 500 person limit and ask guests to wear masks “when roaming the grounds and standing in line for food and beverage,” according to the release.
“We’ve been making a ton of upgrades to our Pull Barn beer garden space, including adding restrooms, coolers and indoor seating,” Newman-Bale said in the release. “We’ve got a lot to celebrate, and feel that we can do it the right way, limiting risk and still providing the Short’s experience that our guests expect.”
More information about Short’s Brewing Company is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.