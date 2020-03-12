Within 24 hours we went from facing the reality of fanless arenas to understanding that most sports seasons had been concluded.
Here’s at least my timeline:
Around 4:15 Wednesday, I left my house for the newsroom. Then, multiple conference tournaments were a go. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced earlier in the day that the remainder of the tournament would be conducted without fans, but the first featured Iowa State and Kansas State filling the stands of the Sprint Center for what was likely the last major sporting event with fans.
Big deal.
By the time I got to the newsroom the NCAA had announced that the annual postseason tournament would take place without fans.
Big deal.
By the time Traverse City Central and Traverse City West made their way into the third quarter, the MHSAA announced it was moving forward with the swimming state finals as planned, without spectators, but it would make a decision regarding spectators at its postseason basketball and hockey tournaments late Monday morning.
Big deal.
I spoke with coaches and athletic directors right as the game ended. Most had just learned word of the talks in Lansing through me. The Trojans and Titans managed one last meeting, one last dunk, one last mingling on the court for photos and one last celebratory locker room.
They didn’t know that at the time.
The Trojans were going for 17 straight wins and their first district title in 15 years, and by the looks of a so-called sports solstice, suddenly any hopes of that happening got put on hold. Bellaire, Glen Lake, Charlevoix, Manton and Cadillac players all went to bed ready to play for a regional title the following day.
Like a bad date that stood you up, the games never happened.
When it came out that Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus prior to the tip-off of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz, the NBA shortly announced it was suspending its regular season. Soon, nearly every other major sports league or event followed the suit, all leading up to the cancellation of the NCAA winter and spring championships. Not just the men’s tournament, “March Madness,” all 29 sports (in the NCAA’s three divisions).
That’s when I started to take this seriously.
I think I just stared at the twitter feed on my phone confused. I refreshed the page and looked to columnists I read frequently for answers. They had nothing. It’s been hard for me to put such a day into words and I don’t expect this column to do that or answer anything.
Is COVID-19 as deadly of a virus as we are making it out to be; or are we overreacting just a bit? I’m not here to argue either way.
What’s certain is that the game between Central and West was among the last sporting events in the near future.
This is not just a problem for one person, and the Record-Eagle staff discussed this in a special podcast we recorded Thursday night with TV7&4’s Harrison Beeby. The four of us planned to be all over Northern Michigan for girls basketball regional finals and instead found ourselves in the office sharing pizza and disappointed to not be able to do our jobs. We even found a freelancer in Sault Ste. Marie to send us a story on Charlevoix’s game against Ishpeming Westwood.
Everyone who was remotely involved in sports is now out of a job for the time being. For me, writing about sports from ditching football walkthroughs early to laying out my high school paper, to telling stories of Kansas Athletics, Kansas and Wisconsin preps, the MLS, and now my first job in Northern Michigan all was my way to make people happy through doing what I love.
That too got taken away from me, tweet by tweet.
Like you, I don’t know how long this is going to last. I don’t know if I should be advocating for it to be brief. My head is still trying to wrap around why this has carried over to youth sports, or even sports as a whole.
I guess we’ll be looking for answers in the coming days and weeks as to measures that are taking place within these organizations while the most exciting month in athletics never got to happen.
Welcome to life without sports. Hopefully we’ll never have to experience something like this ever again.
