Day 24 without sports.
Almost a month, Traverse City, we’re doing great!
My college commencement ceremony got postponed on Thursday. Saw that coming, but it was tough to finally read. When I left school early in December, I didn’t anticipate that being my final goodbye to many professors and friends. I know it won’t be though.
High school sports in Michigan officially got put on hold til the fall. Saw that coming too, but I was optimistic they’d at least finish winter tournaments.
President Donald Trump got on a conference call with execs of all the major pro sports leagues Saturday. He said he hopes the NFL season should start on time and have fans back in stadiums by August and September. If 65,000 will be able to congregate in Ford Field, we’ll play a Patriot Game at Thirlby Field.
Things got a little easier this week.
If you haven’t noticed, Jake Atnip and I have moved to news beats. It took me three months to have my name in every section of the Record-Eagle.
We had a Zoom call Friday night to stream an EDM music festival. Digital Mirage. In one night it raised $93,000 with 110,000 streams. It makes me think musicians across the nation could make one epic living room concert if it were streamed via free services like Twitch, YouTube and Zoom. Some of these DJs have already been doing this.
Surprisingly there’s no drop in music quality. If anything it’s more comfortable than seeing it live. If you put on a nice pair of of headphones you can hear the concert in surround.
I’ve been using my PlayStation headset to make calls from home. I call it my “desk line.” Yeah, working from home is weird. It’s tempting to use that same headset to ask my friends, “Where are we dropping?” in Fortnite while I kick back and drink a Baja Blast in my sweatpants.
I think it’s pretty neat how one app has been able to keep business and education functions running in the mix of this, including our newsroom’s meetings.
Every day I’ve changed my virtual background for the Record-Eagle’s Zoom meeting. On April Fools’ Day I wore a dress shirt with a pre-knotted tie in the Washington Post newsroom with Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein working in the background.
First thing I said: “There’s been a break in at the Watergate, I think we should get on that!”
But I think Jake wanted me to learn to tie my own tie first.
