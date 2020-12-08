TRAVERSE CITY — Head coach Eric Schugars and the Traverse City Central football team had a lot of time to talk about their chance to bring a regional title home to the Trojans for the first time since 1988.
After spending the last three weeks anticipating a chance at North Farmington in the Division 2 regional final on Dec. 15, the Trojans were left with a much different outlook following Monday’s extension of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown.
Monday’s team meeting went from game planning for North Farmington to digesting the news together that a chance to play will have to wait.
“Up until when the press conference came out, we still had a glimmer of hope and were preparing for a football game,” Schugars said. “It’s just an empty feeling.”
The new orders extend until Dec. 20, wiping out the possibility for teams to start practice Wednesday and restart the playoffs next week. Volleyball was set to finish the final three rounds in a five-day span next week, with football set to resume Dec. 15 and finish Dec. 28-29 at Ford Field.
Girls swimming and diving finals are currently scheduled for Dec. 23, giving hope for that season to finish.
“The worst part is that I want to see how the season ends and finish it with my team,” Johannesburg-Lewiston senior running back Sheldon Huff said. “We want to bring the championship back to our hometown, which has never been done before, and I think we definitely had the team to do it.”
The Cardinals are in the middle of a regional playoff run after an undefeated 6-0 regular season. Still, Huff hasn’t lost hope that they will get to finish that opportunity after Monday’s news.
“It’ll definitely be different, just picking it back up for three games, so I just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Huff said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be, but I think we’re going to have something for sure. I hope we do so much.”
The Michigan High School Athletic Association did not release official word on the outlook for the fall sports season, but its Representative Council is set to meet Wednesday to work out how to progress.
Finishing the high school football season before the end of the calendar year is now an increasingly significant ”challenge,” according to MHSAA Assistant Director Cody Inglis.
Volleyball and swimming still have a chance to finish if the shutdown is lifted Dec. 20. Football, however, needs at least four more weeks to complete the season safely and will most likely be moved to sometime in March or April, according to Inglis.
“Our main goal is still to have the culmination of three sports season during the school year,“ Inglis said. “It is important as we saw with the winter kids last year and the spring sports kids without a season at all.”
Inglis said the MHSAA’s primary concern with a spring football finish is the impact it will have on winter and spring sports, each who have already had a season marred by COVID-19.
“I think the best we’ve learned throughout this pandemic is that the best laid plans get blown up in a second like they did today,” Inglis said. “Our desire is to finish it and we’ve got to find a way to do that. ... That’s been our goal since day one.”
Inglis said the MHSAA felt they showed they could responsibly host and complete events, with and without spectators, over the last several months and Monday’s order was a disappointment.
A statement released by the MHSAA said they had provided a detailed plan to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and felt they could have completed the postseason safely without spectators over the coming weeks.
Huff and Schugars both shared Inglis’ disappointment, but were grateful for the nine games they were able to play.
“There’s a lot of high schools who didn’t even get the opportunity to play football this fall,” Schugars said. ”We got a chance to play nine games this season, win a district title and win a Big North Conference title.”
The extended lockdown also impacted the ability for winter sports teams to gather for practice prior to a hopeful Jan. 4 start date.
Huff said the latest announcement is “nerve racking” for senior basketball players like himself.
More information regarding the continuation of the fall sports season and the start of the winter sports seasons will be available after the Rep. Council meeting Wednesday.