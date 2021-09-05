TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department released its finalized guidance for COVID-19 protocols to school districts ahead of the first day of class. Questions and uncertainty still remain, school administrators say.
GT Health Department Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger and GT County Administrator Nate Alger sent out a letter with the recommended procedures for handling a positive school-associated COVID-19 case in a student on Wednesday. Although the letter stated the guidance was finalized for the 2021-22 school year, the letter made it clear that it was subject to change based on available positive case rate and transmission data.
Health department officials will continue conduct case investigations and work with schools on contact tracing a positive case. The department is working to hire three health resource advocates to work with school officials on that process.
School officials were also given a template to send to students and their families regarding quarantining if they were exposed to the virus. A child does not have to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms. Only children older than 12 years old are eligible to be vaccinated.
The letter recommends a modified quarantine of seven days, contingent upon a negative test five days after exposure and if the child is not experiencing any symptoms. They are, however, recommended to monitor for symptoms for the entire 14-day period.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said he is worried about the recommended portion of the quarantine procedures.
Health department officials worked with school last year to require quarantines upon exposure, and Smith said it would be helpful to know the metrics or have a rubric to make the decision whether or not to have a student quarantine.
“If there’s no circumstance in which they’re willing to step in and require a quarantine, that’s important to know as well,” Smith said.
Smith is disappointed he and the other county school superintendents have not had a chance to meet with the health department heading into the school year, which begins Tuesday.
A conference call was scheduled for Friday afternoon, but Hirschenberger sent an email Friday morning informing them the meeting was canceled because she “received word from multiple superintendents that the guidance sent is clear.”
“I’m not going to get into the politics of the health departments around us,” Smith said. “Some have weighed in very strongly. Our health department chose to be very silent on these issues.”
Grand Traverse Academy Superintendent Jim Coneset said the guidance might be clear but it is not what he would prefer.
“If schools are on the hook for quarantining students, that’s a bit unfair to put on us,” he said. “I would love the health professionals — who can and should make those decisions — to make those decisions.”
Despite no clear order from the health department on masking, Coneset and the GTA Board of Education made the decision Tuesday to require universal masking indoors to begin the school year. GTA previously planned to leave the matter optional, but Coneset said rising case numbers made them change course. He called it a “horribly difficult” choice to make.
“We wanted to exercise caution at the beginning of the year and then collect some local, some GTA data to find out how it’s affecting our school operations,” Coneset said. “We want to make decisions based on how we’re being impacted as a school.”
Coneset said he will be evaluating the policy into next week, but he has not set a time frame for when the district will return to optional masking.
“I am anxiously awaiting the opportunity to lift that mandate,” Coneset said. “I would much rather be in a normal situation. I wouldn’t want to do anything for longer than necessary.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools also reversed course and is requiring masks. Board trustees originally went optional on Aug. 9 and then held a special meeting Aug. 20 to make the change. Parents unhappy with the decision threatened to pull their children from TCAPS. Some mentioned GTA as an option, but Coneset said he capped enrollment for a few days following the TCAPS decision.
Coneset said he did not want to use the TCAPS situation as a way to boost enrollment.
“That’s not very authentic,” he said. “We’re trying to preserve a school culture. We’re very clear with people who want to be part of this community about who we are and what our character is. It is much, much more than mask or no mask.”
Brian Williams’ children attended GTA last year. They will attend GTA this year as well, despite the mandate. Williams said he doesn’t care either way.
“If it’s going to make people feel more comfortable and they feel it’ll be safer for the students, then we’ll abide by that,” he said. “We don’t live in fear, but we do live out of love for one another, so if this is a way we can love others — we’ll do it.”
District Health Department 10 — which covers Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties — sent word out Friday that it would not issue any mandate on masking in schools.
Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said he was told not to expect anything from the state on the matter either — that “nothing was coming.” Masks will remain optional at school districts in those 10 counties.
“We have several staff members, several students masking up. But we have several staff members and students not masking,” Heitmeyer said. “It’s just hard to enforce a recommendation with the passion on both sides.”