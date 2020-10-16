LANSING — Bottle and can return facilities have fully returned to action across the state.
According to a Thursday release from the Michigan Department of Treasury, those wishing to redeem 10-cent deposits on bottles and cans now may go to any retailer accepting returns.
“All grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers with bottle and can return facilities must open their return facilities, resume the collection of returnables and refund customer deposits,” the release stated.
Previously, facilities accepting returnables had certain limitations.
The release added that “all retailers with return facilities must ensure that those facilities comply with all state-mandated safety protocols to protect both workers and the public” under the Oct. 9 emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
At their discretion, retailers may still:
- Limit the number of containers returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25.
- Set special hours of operation for return facilities.
- Limit the number of available reverse vending machines.
- Close return facilities periodically for cleaning and management.
- Implement other procedures to promote safety, efficiency, or both.
If individuals recycle bottles or cans instead of returning them for the deposit, “75% of the previously collected bottle deposit money is automatically deposited into the state’s Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund and 25% is returned to the retailers,” according to the release.
More information about expanded return opportunities is available in the “Latest News Section” at www.michigan.gov/treasury under “Notice Regarding Michigan’s Bottle Deposit Return Program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.