TRAVERSE CITY — Air travel at Cherry Capital Airport is down 95 percent since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order, officials said Friday.
Fewer than 50 passengers a day are now being processed through the regional airport, said Airport Director Kevin Klein.
“We’re down to a couple flights a day and as we look into May we’re going to be even less,” Klein said.
The drop follows an annual travel increase of 55 percent from January 2019 to January 2020, providing a dramatic example of the effect of COVID-19, Klein said.
In March, U.S. airports asked Congress for a $10 billion bailout; funds were provided for airport workers in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to offer grants to airports based on 2018 enplanement figures, Klein said. Enplanement refers to passenger departures.
Klein said he has contacted the FAA for specifics on finding Cherry Capital is likely to receive and is awaiting word.
As passengers arrive or depart, they’re greeted with two big signs, Klein explained — one of the CDC’s guidance and one of Whitmer’s executive order.
The FAA has provided instruction to U.S. airport personnel that despite federal guidance of “15 days to slow the spread” and “stay home, stay safe,” airport staff cannot discriminate against any passengers who decide to travel, Klein said.
“We try our best to facilitate that,” he added.
Travelers can be denied a boarding pass if they present symptoms of the virus noticeable to ticket agents, Transportation Security Administration agents or airport officials, Klein said.
To date, that has not happened at Cherry Capital, he said.
