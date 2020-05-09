By Stan Moore
Businesses across Michigan have certainly experienced a tremendous economic loss, and agriculture is no exception. While the S&P is down 12 percent since Jan 1 (as of April 28), crops, livestock and milk prices are down considerably more. Since the start of the year, soybean prices are down 15.2 percent, Corn is down 22.8 percent, Cattle are down 29 percent, Hogs are down 37.4 percent (source: farmdoc — University of Illinois), and Milk is down 23.3 percent (source: USDA Agricultural Marketing Service). That is a tremendous loss to Michigan farmers.
While supply chain and processing issues are responsible for a great deal of this loss, farmers ultimately pay the price. Sustaining a quality, safe food supply should be a concern of each of us. There are a number of federal programs for businesses and specifically for agriculture that have been announced to help farmers.
Michigan State University Extension has teamed up with Clemson Extension to develop a number of articles and resource links for farmers to keep up to date on Coronavirus (COVID-19) assistance programs and safety for employees and themselves.
General Business Programs
In early April, two programs were announced that will be of assistance to businesses, including farms. These programs were the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Families First Act.
The PPP loans are designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The loans cover 8-weeks of payroll and may be forgivable as long as 75 percent of the loan amount is used to cover the cost of payroll.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) has brought family and medical leave, as well as paid sick leave, to employers across the country, including agriculture. Farms are reimbursed for sick and family leave associated with the Coronavirus through the IRS and FICA.
On May 4, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that agricultural businesses are eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and the EIDL Advance programs. SBA is accepting new Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance applications on a limited basis only to provide relief to U.S. agricultural businesses. Currently the on-line portal is excepting applications only from agricultural businesses. The EIDL Advance program can provide up to $10,000 in advance, which does not need to be repaid, even if the EIDL loan is not approved. Farmers that receive a PPP loan as well as an SBA Advance, need to be aware that the advance may affect the forgiveness of the PPP loan.
Farm Specific Programs
On April 17, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), announced the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to support farmers, ranchers and consumers. The program provides short term relief for farmers and ranchers and also allows for the purchase and distribution of food to Americans in need.
Direct support to farmers provides $16 billion based on actual losses, where prices and market supply chains have been negatively impacted. This will include:
- $9.6 billion for livestock producers
- $5.1 billion for cattle
- $2.9 billion for dairy
- $1.6 billion for hogs
- $3.9 billion for row crop producers
- $2.1 billion for specialty crop producers
- $500 million for other crops
USDA will purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat for distribution to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits to serve those in need. USDA purchases will begin with $100 million per month in dairy products, $100 million per month in meat products, and $100 per month in fresh fruits and vegetables.
In addition, USDA announced on May 4, that it will make an additional $470 million in food purchases through the Agriculture Marketing Service under Section 32. Among the purchases and important to Michigan, are:
- $20 million in tart cherries
- $120 million in dairy
- $50 million in potatoes
- $5 million in asparagus
Additional details of the USDA farm programs are yet to be announced.
Farmers and agribusiness owners will want to become familiar with these programs and possible interactions between them, prior to making a decision. Working with your lender, labor attorney and tax professional can help you make an informed decision.
For additional information and details about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Families First Act, the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and USDA Farm Programs, Michigan State University and Clemson University both provide information on their websites.
- Michigan State University Extension Farm Management Agribusiness Resources for Novel Coronavirus (https://www.canr.msu.edu/farm_management/Agribusiness-Resources-for-Novel-Coronavirus/)
- Clemson University Extension Agribusiness COVID Resources (https://www.clemson.edu/extension/covid19/agribusiness-covid.html)
