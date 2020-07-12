TRAVERSE CITY — On the last weekend in May, a 21-year-old resident of a local adult foster care home reached his breaking point.
It was a cool, cloudy evening when the man told a staff member he was going outside to play disc golf, a state investigation report stated.
Fifteen minutes later, he was gone. He turned his location service off on his phone, hid behind a tree and made arrangements for a friend to pick him up on the facility property.
He maintained that he was well but had become weary of the pandemic bans on community outings, the report stated.
The man on the run had a traumatic brain injury, documents show, and over the next few days texted videos of himself playing with a dog in someone’s backyard.
He’d “eloped” from his caretakers without his medication and refused to tell AFC staff, his mother or his guardian, attorney Monica Moons, where he was.
“He’s very clever, he meets girls online and talks them into giving him rides,” Moons said Friday. “He presents particular challenges but I’m really impressed with this facility. They did everything right.”
Roxanne Goldammer, administrator of NeuroRestorative Michigan in East Bay Township, called police and reported him missing.
Moons, of Couzens Lansky in Farmington Hills, serves as the court-appointed guardian for 10 clients and said those with cognitive needs have difficulty understanding the pandemic and accepting new limitations on their daily lives. Mark Wilson, who in February opened an AFC home, Traverse Neuro Rehabilitation, agreed.
state guidance
With COVID-19, substantial attention nationally has been spent monitoring nursing homes — but similarly close quarters care facilities, like AFC homes, have received little oversight or discussion.
Frequent guidance from two state agencies — the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs — has complicated things, Wilson said.
“I got my first client the day they shut things down,” Wilson said. “They still don’t want visitors, they won’t let us take the clients out of the home unless it’s medical, there are lots of regulations but still things they’re not clear on.”
Wilson’s client is Krystal Henderstein, who he said missed her job during the shut-down order and didn’t understand why she couldn’t have visitors or socialize.
LARA has developed a Frequently Asked Questions page on the AFC licensing section of the department’s website, said spokesperson Matthew Erickson.
“(H)owever, interpretation of and guidance on the applicable executive orders has been given to MDHHS per the executive orders,” Erickson said.
One of those is testing for COVID-19.
Unlike baseline testing for nursing homes mandated in a June 15 executive order by DHHS Director Robert Gordon, there is no such requirement for residents or staff of AFC homes.
DHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said a pilot program in Muskegon and Wayne counties and in the Upper Peninsula, is being organized to test AFC residents.
“This is not a statewide effort at this time,” Sutfin said in an email. “Testing is voluntary and individuals/guardians must agree to testing before it is completed.”
Beginning next week in Muskegon County, HealthWest Community Mental Health will send teams into AFC homes to conduct the testing, Sutfin said. In Wayne County and the Upper Peninsula, AFC residents will be transported to test sites.
“In situations where individuals cannot travel, arrangements will be made to go to those individuals’ homes to complete the testing,” she said, although thus far no such arrangements have been made to test AFC home staff.
Risks to AFC staff
The state’s long term care data for nursing homes last updated July 8 and undergoing additional validation as of Friday, reports 28 nursing home healthcare workers have died of COVID-19 and 3,384 have been infected.
No such data exists for workers at AFC homes, something Kevin Lignell of SEIU Healthcare Michigan in Detroit, a union that represents nursing home healthcare workers, said is worrying.
“We have found even otherwise very good facilities have been dismissive toward worker concerns so if you’re not unionized I don’t know what your recourse would be,” he said. “Complain and you risk losing your job.”
Most workers at AFC homes are not unionized, he said.
special investigations
A review by the Record-Eagle of LARA special investigation reports filed by licensing consultants during the pandemic highlight examples of increased stress on residents and staff.
For example, in Benzonia, a staff member at Hillside AFC, owned by a Lansing nonprofit housing organization, was terminated May 27 following a complaint of abuse.
One resident at the facility reported being struck in the chest by the staff member. Others accused the staff member of swearing, playing loud music, knocking on their doors and shouting “Police open up!” and threatening to take their cigarettes or other possessions.
Administrator Kathy Hockey and staff at Moore Living Connections in Lansing did not return calls seeking comment.
In Fife Lake, a resident of Beacon Home at Fife Lake was given the wrong dosage of her diabetes medication twice in three months resulting in her hospitalization. In May, Administrator Nicole Bradley told a LARA licensing consultant that the medication had changed from injection to pill form and staff would undergo further training. Bradley could not be reached for comment.
New costs for owners
A new law requiring AFC homes to pay for staff fingerprinting and background checks went into effect July 1, LARA data shows.
Before the Adult Foster Care Licensing Act was updated, the $64.25 fee per employee was paid by the state.
“That’s just heaping more onto them,” Moons said.
“AFC homes have had a lot of extra challenges brought on by COVID,” she added. “The lack of guidance is an issue at the federal level, too. FEMA should have been all over this,” she said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA provides housing assistance funds during the declaration of emergency, but information from their website shows this may not apply to AFC homes even if they are owner-occupied.
A safe return
Moons’ 21-year-old guardianship client who eloped from his caretakers in May returned several days later in June, unharmed.
He drove into the driveway of the AFC home, behind the wheel of his own car, which he’d retrieved from storage downstate.
The car is being kept at the facility, but the battery has been removed, documents stated.
He also has only limited use of his cellphone, but can use the facility’s landline whenever he likes.
“How he found someone to drive him all that way, I don’t know,” Moons said. “But he’s doing pretty well. He’s had a really good month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.