TRAVERSE CITY — Close quarters, coronavirus stress and lost jobs — a mix many officers have seen turn violent.
Law enforcement and advocates around the country have braced for spikes in domestic violence under governor-issued stay home orders and layoffs, according to reports from the Associated Press, and northern Michigan proves no different.
“We are really worried about survivors who are still in the home with their assailant,” said Kristi Cogswell-Boettcher, director of advocacy for the Traverse City-based Women’s Resource Center. “There may have been other people that used to check in on them, other places they could go to get away, and now they’re isolated. That’s a really bad situation.”
More than one in three American women have experienced rape, violence or stalking at the hands of an intimate partner, according to a 2010 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey.
Those cases tend to spike after stressful calamities — a trend seen after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, according to a National institute of Health study. And with schools out and support groups and access to therapists and other resources limited, victims have fewer chances to reach out.
“Domestic violence can happen to anyone at any time, but we know that in times of stress, abusers tend to take that stress out on their victim,” Cogswell-Boettcher said. “Recent job loss is a big trigger for abusers.”
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark said the department saw a 17 percent increase in domestic violence-related calls last month compared to March 2019. It’s only six extra calls, but he said they’re numbers he’s keeping an eye on.
“Normally we’ll handle one or two. The other day we had five,” added Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. “It’s because people are home.”
One of those spurred an arrest after a 36-year-old man’s family called police claiming he pulled a rifle and threatened to “end their lives,” according to a Benzie County Sheriff’s Department release.
The man, Blake Edinger, also attacked officers, rammed a DNR Conservation Patrol truck and nearly ran a deputy down, the release states. He later attacked deputies and a Traverse City Police Department officer after being taken to Munson Medical Center.
Edinger faces three counts of felonious assault, flee and elude, resisting and obstruction, domestic assault and reckless driving as a third-time habitual offender. He’s lodged in Benzie County’s jail on a $200,000 bond.
“We’re seeing more tension,” said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, adding he hadn’t personally responded to any physical assaults in the last few days. “People seem to be a lot edgier and a lot more nervous.”
Thanks to Cogswell-Boettcher and other resource center staff working through the pandemic, that vulnerable population has a place to turn.
The Women’s Resource Center provides basic needs like diapers and formula, and also offers financial support to those who need it, Cogswell-Boettcher said.
A 24-hour helpline will remain in operation for those in need, added Executive Director Juliette Schultz. She’s working on establishing Zoom meetings in place of empowerment group sessions, and survivors can still meet with their advocates by phone.
The nonprofit has food stocks available to any men or women who are survivors of domestic or sexual violence, and there’s still space in the shelter.
For now, at least.
“Right now I’m just kind of thankful we’re not packed to the gills — we have space so people can distance themselves,” Cogswell-Boettcher said. “But we’re not going to turn anyone away.”
To support the nonprofit, Cogswell-Boettcher urges locals to peruse the center’s Amazon wishlist. Cash is also welcome, as the nonprofit isn’t accepting physical donations right now. See www.womensrecourcecenter.org to donate or learn more.
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com. If you or someone you know is being abused, find resources at www.thehotline.org or 1-800-799-7233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.