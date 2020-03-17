TRAVERSE CITY — Anne McMann watched Monday as the daughter of a Boardman Lake Glens resident pressed her hand to the glass of her mother’s window.
McMann, manager of the facility, said she supports Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency executive order banning most visitors from resident healthcare homes like the one she works for.
But that doesn’t mean it’s easy to enforce.
“Twice today I’ve had family members call and ask, ‘Can I go sit outside her window?’ And of course I’ve said yes,” McMann said. “It’s good for the resident to see their family member’s face and to know that they are safe.”
On Sunday Gov. Whitmer updated her emergency executive order banning visits to nursing homes, adult foster care homes and homes for the aged to protect residents from being exposed to the coronavirus.
Grand Traverse Pavilions spokeswoman Deb Allen said isolation is the staff's biggest concern. Family members of residents should contact their social worker to arrange Skype and Facetime visits, she said.
"We will make accommodations for end-of-life situations but fortunately we have not had many of those," Allen said.
Jan Susan Baty of Traverse City has a mother and a brother in dementia care at Grand Traverse Pavilions. Her habit was to visit twice a week and sometimes more frequently.
"I never realized how difficult it would feel to be cut off," she said Tuesday. "I get it, they're doing the right thing but it hurts."
According to the CDC, the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 is higher in older adults. After 29 residents of a nursing home in Kirtland, Washington died of the disease, staff at area facilities say they are not taking any chances.
McMann said 20 residents live in each of three facilities at Boardman Lake Glens and she is allowing entry only to staff, Hospice workers and specialized healthcare providers and all undergo a health evaluation before being allowed into the facility.
“Our door is locked,” McMann said. “They have to ring a doorbell, there are a series of questions we have to ask them about whether they’ve traveled and have any symptoms of a respiratory illness.”
McMann does not allow entry to anyone who has traveled out of state and keeps a lot of everyone who comes in and out.
At Grand Traverse Pavilions, employees have their temperature taken at the start of their shifts to check for fever and are also asked a series of questions about any respiratory symptoms, Allen said.
Exceptions to the ban may also be made for attorneys making visits for court-appointed guardianships, although Cinder Conlon, an attorney who regularly serves as a guardian and a guardian ad litum, said in Grand Traverse County Probate Court, even those hearings are on hold.
“The probate court is going to call everyone who has hearings coming up in the next two weeks and schedule them for later when the courts are open again,” Conlon said.
She currently represents one client who is a resident at Grand Traverse Pavilions, as his temporary guardian. Although she generally only sees guardianship clients at the outset of their cases and if there is a motion to modify their guardianships, those visits can serve a purpose beyond legal representation.
“His guardian is in Florida right now, and I went up to talk with him,” she said. “It was check up on the condition of the ward and how they’re being cared for.”
Grand Traverse Pavilions is one of the largest county-owned nursing homes in the state with more than 300 residents, and an urgent notice was posted at the door and on the facility’s website Sunday.
“Grand Traverse Pavilions has determined that our Resident population is too vulnerable to risk having exposure to the influenza or pandemic infection,” the notice said. “Based on guidance from CMS, the CDC, and our Emergency Preparedness Team, we are restricting visitors until further notice for purposes other than approved medical care and services.”
The ban expires April 5 at 5 p.m. unless renewed. In the meantime, Grand Traverse Pavilions is asking the community to email letters to their residents.
“The preventative measures are hardest on our residents and their family members,” said Kory Hansen, facility administrator. “We have to restrict visitors and group activities, so having notes and letters from the community would be a welcome addition to our daily communication with our residents.
Community members can send notes to Grand Traverse Pavilion residents, whether they are acquainted with anyone in the facility or not, to lovenotes@gtpavilions.org.
