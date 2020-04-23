TRAVERSE CITY — The second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program cleared the U.S. Senate Tuesday.
One local official hopes the program does a better job getting money into the hands of small businesses struggling with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of the program — funded with $349 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the U.S. Small Business Administration — ran out of money in less than two weeks. And some of the funding went to large restaurant chains ($20 million to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse) and universities ($8.6 million to Harvard) according to multiple media reports.
“The intent is to correct some of the mistakes in the first round of funding, specifically getting more money into the hands of small businesses,” said Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley.
One northern Michigan business to receive a federal loan as part of the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program was Short’s Brewing Company. The majority of the $1.1 million Short’s received will go toward about 60 of its 160 employees laid off because of the economic slowdown related to the coronavirus health crisis, CEO Scott Newman-Bale said.
Most of the laid-off workers were on the retail side of Short’s in Bellaire, but additional production layoffs on the production side in Elk Rapids were imminent.
“We had a lot laid off that we’re bringing back now,” Newman-Bale said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “We’re trying to get everyone back as quick as we can.”
Newman-Bale said the loan will put a lot of money back into the local economy. Short’s also suspended rent payments due from three of its commercial tenants in Bellaire, a savings of nearly $10,000 a month to those businesses.
Newman-Bale said the loan will allow Short’s to continue being a “team community player.”
The Senate on Tuesday approved a $484 billion package as part of its fourth Coronavirus legislation to “support small businesses, provide additional funding for hospitals and health care providers and invest in a widespread testing plan,” according to a release from the office of U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).
The U.S. House of Representatives needs to approve the legislation.
The package includes $310 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program for forgivable small business loans. Of the new proposed funding, $60 billion is designated for “community development financial institutions, minority depository institutions, community-focused lending intermediaries and the smallest community banks and credit unions,” according to the release.
McCauley said the first round of funding contained some loopholes, perhaps because the money was needed so quickly.
“They were writing major legislation for hundreds of billions of dollars that wasn’t on anybody’s radar a month and a half ago,” McCauley said, later adding “there wasn’t a playbook for that.”
Northern Michigan was not shut out of funding in the first Paycheck Protection Program, but McCauley said the more funding ending up in region, the better it is for everyone.
“We want dollars to get to Mode’s (Bum Steer), not Ruth’s Chris,” he said. “We want dollars to go to (Northwestern Michigan College), not Harvard.”
The current proposal includes $50 billion to fund Economic Injury Disaster Loans and $10 billion in EIDL grants.
