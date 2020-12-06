TRAVERSE CITY — It was early afternoon, Nov, 5 when Lindi Milner walked out of Munson Medical Center and hurried to her car, feeling anxious, grief-stricken and furious.
Instead of focusing on her tears, she put her lead foot to good use and drove toward The Maples, in Frankfort.
Her husband, Bob Milner, was recovering from a stroke. When Lindi went to the hospital to visit him that afternoon she’d found his room empty, the bed stripped and feared the worst.
Until a nurse told her Bob hadn’t died — his transfer to The Maples had simply been moved up a few hours.
Bob is 90, Lindi is 82 and they’ve been married for 52 years. The last minute scheduling change of the kind that was becoming increasingly routine for the hospital, dealt a shattering blow to the couple.
“It was just so shocking that they sent him there without telling me what the new arrangements were,” Lindi said. “Maybe they tried, but I didn’t get any message.”
When a patient is transferred from Munson to another facility, every effort is made by staff to alert the family, said spokesperson Diane Michalek, though that isn’t always possible.
“This isn’t just a northern Michigan problem,” Michalek said. “Much like every other community in the country, transports are dependent on EMS or private companies that may be responding to something in the community so its not always possible to schedule at the exact time requested.”
The pandemic’s collateral damage
When the stroke paralyzed the left side of Bob’s body, Lindi was already in the midst of her own health challenge —radiation treatments for breast cancer — and instantly understood what she now says hospital staff did not.
That she might have missed her last chance — ever— to hug her husband goodbye.
“The nurse just looked at me,” Lindi recalled, “and said, ‘Oh, sorry. The ambulance just left a few minutes ago. If you hurry, maybe you can catch it before he’s quarantined.’ I drove as fast as I could. And cried all the way there.”
While neither of the Milners have tested positive for COVID-19, they are among patients with serious medical needs feeling the effects of a healthcare system sagging under the weight of the pandemic.
Region six, which covers 16 northern lower Michigan counties —from Manistee in the west, to Emmet and Cheboygan in the north, Alpena in the east and Roscommon in the south — has 3,515 hospital beds but only 465 of those are in intensive care units, data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows.
As of Thursday, 361 of those beds were full; 234 of which were being used to treat patients who either tested positive for COVID or whose symptoms presented as probable cases of the disease.
In early November, there were 22 patients hospitalized at Munson Medical Center, which has 20 ICU beds and 30 cardiac critical care unit beds, information on its website shows.
Bob Milner had been admitted to the ICU following his Oct 31 admission to MMC, then was moved to a recovery unit a few days later, Lindi Milner said.
Patient transfers still routine; scheduling can be difficult
Lindi Milner knew her husband was going to be transferred to The Maples on Nov. 5, but she said she had been told by hospital staff the transfer would happen at 4 p.m. and that’s why she panicked when his room was empty at 2.
Before Bob Milner was transferred, the hospital had stabilized him, and even though he was still paralyzed on the left side of his body, insurance coverage dictated further recovery would be off site, at a skilled nursing facility.
Something The Maples specializes in, and it was an arrangement Lindi’s son, Tom VanderLeek, said he understands.
What he doesn’t understand is why his mother and his stepfather were made to feel expendable.
“I was basically told by Munson, ‘Hey, it was a perfect storm. The only transportation available was at this time and we had to move him,’” VanderLeek said, when asked if he’d called the hospital for an explanation.
Michalek said it situations like that faced by the Milners, behind a recent decision by Munson Healthcare to enter into an equity partnership with Mobile Medical Response, Inc., a private non-profit ambulance service.
Reliable medical transportation is the goal of the new partnership, Michalek said, during the pandemic and into the future.
“We all live together here in northern Michigan, we want to take care of each other, take care of our neighbors,” Michalek said. “Our entire staff is incredibly compassionate and we do all we can for our patients.”
VanderLeek says he wishes the process had gone differently for his mother and his stepfather.
“I don’t work in the industry,” VanderLeek said, “I don’t know the pressures they’re under, we really need healthcare workers and I don’t want to point fingers. But it seems like if you’re old, you’re disposable. If it was me in there, at 57 years old, who needed to be transferred somewhere, I bet it would have been a different story.”
The story didn’t improve, VanderLeek said, once the ambulance transferring Bob arrived at The Maples, however.
The limits of window visits
As VanderLeek was pulling into the parking lot at The Maples, the ambulance that had transferred Bob Milner to the facility was just leaving.
Bob had been admitted and VanderLeek found his mother standing on the side of the building, looking up at a second floor window, and weeping.
“I’d called and asked them to please keep him in the lobby for a few minutes so my mom could tell him goodbye,” VanderLeek said.“Let her at least see him before he gets locked away.”
“They were noncommittal on the phone,” he added, “and when I got there someone told me to follow the sidewalk. My mom was around back doing a window greet.”
VanderLeek went to comfort his mother and both looked up toward Bob’s room. All they saw was his weakened hand, moving slowly in a wave.
State mandates and the toll of patient safety rules
On Oct. 6, Robert Gordon, director of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, issued an emergency order designed to protect residents and staff at facilities like The Maples.
Family and friends were not allowed inside, except to make an end-of-life visit.
“Visitation is a substantial source of risk,” Gordon said.
On Oct. 21 Gordon updated the order, linking facility visits to a county’s risk level, measured by rates of positive tests, which in Benzie County exceeds 10 percent, said Kathy Dube, administrator of The Maples.
No visitation is allowed when a county is at level “E” and shaded a dark purple on the MI Safe Start Map, the order states. The whole state has been plum-colored since November, data shows.
“A lot of our struggle is that it’s a state mandate,” Dube said, when asked about the Milners. “We are not allowed to have anyone in. We had set up a room specifically for family visits. Now we can’t even do that.”
Dube said all rooms have phones and each unit has an iPad so residents can Facetime with family members. Nursing staff see’s the emotional toll separation has taken on residents and it has been stressful for them, too.
“We have amazing employees here who are doing a great job trying to cover for the families,” Dube said. “When it comes to in-person contact, all they have is us now. We’ve become like their family.”
Lindi said Bob is showing small improvements and is determined to give physical therapy his all, though he’s also lost weight since arriving at the Maples. She’s hopeful he can get well enough to come home.
“He’s making progress, how quickly I don’t know, but I firmly believe in positive thinking,” she said.