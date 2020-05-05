TRAVERSE CITY — A taco restaurant is now a party store of the future.
After operating for 3½ years as a Modern Day Taco Store, a downtown Traverse City eatery has morphed into Mama Lu's Party Store. The business was closed for nearly a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And what better day than Cinco de Mayo to mark the reopening.
The new version of Mama Lu's is "a specialty grocery store mixed with a dash of bodega," according to a post on the company's website. Adrienne Brunette — who co-owns Mama Lu's with her husband, head chef John Larson — called it "where a grocery store meets a grab-and-go."
"We're calling it a party store," Brunette said the day before the re-launch. "I feel it's a Michigan thing. It's a place where you can get beer, food and snacks."
Beau Warren, owner of Tee See Tee, said the idea of a bodega is something he experienced in bigger cities, like San Francisco and Chicago, he's lived in with his wife.
"This is sort of familiar to us," Warren said. "Knowing Mama Lu's and the quality of their food and their business, this will be the place where everyone wants to go. This will be known as a cool little market where you can get great Mexican food. I support it 100 percent."
Mama Lu's will still offer the tasty tacos the business has been known for since it opened in 2016. Mama Lu's is adding beer, wine and margarita mixes to its take-out options.
Other menu offerings include snacks, candy, a handful of options from the pharmacy and other "essentials" such as toilet paper, paper towels and bug spray.
The fluid movement from restaurant to a retail expansion is one way, the owners feel, that Mama Lu's can respond to a need, both during the public healthcare crisis and beyond.
"This fulfills our long-term concept and allows us to sustain it long term," Brunette said.
"This is the right direction, especially in this changing time," Warren added.
Brunette said it's also a response to customers. She said Mama Lu's is answering questions that have arrived via social media, reviews or even verbal requests. It also goes with creating "an experience" at Mama Lu's.
Mama Lu's daily "hot lunch special" idea came from Brunette's sister.
"I think for us, we really focus on what people ask us for, not what we assume people want," she said.
Brunette said customers already have responded to Mama Lu's online ordering platform. She said there were 20 orders within the first 15 minutes of launch on Sunday.
In keeping with the neighborhood grocery store idea, most of the items at Mama Lu's Party Store will be designed for home consumption. The only items served hot will be the daily lunch special and tortillas sold by the dozen.
Brunette said selling prepared items and taco "kits" will be an added convenience for families in this time of social distancing. Planning on having tacos for dinner on Friday? Pick up everything you need on Wednesday, she suggested.
It also fills the void other downtown business departures left behind.
Mama Lu's remained open for take-out for two weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order closing sit-down establishments. Take-out was incredibly taxing on the 30-seat restaurant, Brunette said.
She said once the restaurant fills up, the kitchen essentially becomes a cook-to-order business. But Mama Lu's was serving 2,000 people a week and "it was bananas," Brunette said.
"Carry-out, there is no threshold," she said. "The orders kept coming and coming and coming and our kitchen is still the same size."
Closing for a month also helped Mama Lu's do its part in the face of the public health crisis.
"We did that for a couple of reasons, one of the main ones we wanted to be a critical piece to help flatten the curve," Brunette said.
The new Mama Lu's will allow only five people in the store at a time and masks must be worn, Brunette said. There will be a deli-style number system for customers.
The pandemic also put a hold on Brunette and Larson's plan to open a new restaurant, The Flying Noodle Italian Pasta House at 136 E. Front St. Construction was halted after the couple took received occupancy in February.
"Hopefully by July 1, but ... you never know what's going to a happen. See COVID-19," Brunette said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.