TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Traverse City horse show is one of the few events that’s carried on throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Competitors come from states such as Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. As a safety protocol, the 11-week long competition will not allow public spectators.
“It’s definitely a disappointment,” Cody Brown, director of marketing for TC Horse Shows said. “Our first and foremost priority is the safety of our exhibitors, our local community and our staff. With that being said we miss our spectators and we can’t wait until next year when we’re able to welcome them back.”
Horse Show manager Matt Morrissey said a couple thousand exhibitors would typically visit the Sunday Grand Prix shows. Last year, visitors traveled from 44 states and 13 countries.
Tickets are not being sold to the general public, events can be viewed via livestream.
The summer looks slightly different for both staff and the public. But competitors are in a standard routine, minus the COVID-19-related expectation of wearing a mask after dismounting a horse.
Brown said they have about the same number of competitors as previous years but the stalls have been arranged for physical distancing.
“We’ve made different accommodations as far as the stables and we structure everything at the back end of the show to be more open,” Brown said. “That way even though we have the same amount of competitors, there’s more open space.”
Health and Safety manager Caitlin Lane said United States Equestrian Federation regulations, national, state and local guidelines were all taken into account to create the protocols.
“Biosecurity is pretty built in to what a lot of our competitors are doing with managing their horses and their barns, everyone’s used to being clean and sanitizing but just the extra measures of wearing a mask, there’s just a few extra steps to take.” Lane said, of the policy that at the outdoor venue, masks are required unless on a horse.
“We started with a more strict mask policy, now it’s in compliance with what Governor Whitmer has done,” she said.
Seating areas for families is spread out to maintain physical distance. Only family, barn workers, staff and competitors are onsite.
“For the majority of our competitors and staff, this is their career and they’re excited to be back to work and want to do everything correctly,” Lane said. “We’ve had no complaints about our rules being even a little more strict.”
Prior to entry, visitors face temperature screening. Lane said the threshold is lower than local health standard, but aligns with the sport guidelines of below 99.5 degrees.
Lane said waivers are signed, stating guests agree to comply with the protocols.
“We have people stationed working at each competition arena to remind people and enforce (protocols),” Lane said. “We have a couple of extra dedicated staff for cleaning and reminding people about wearing a mask.”
In a 2017 study, The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival was estimated to bring nearly $125 million to the local economy.
“That would be the minimum, it’s significantly higher now,” Morrissey said.
Brown said the horse shows indirectly contribute to the region’s economy by hiring staff locally. He said in previous years, exhibitors would spend free time in town where they’d enjoy nightlife scenes and other amenities.
“As we’ve grown it’s something that means a lot to the community,” Brown said. “Through the years and bringing exhibitors here it’s helped the local economy.”
“After so many months of unfortunately many businesses closing their doors temporarily, hopefully if anything we can help with that,” said Brown.
