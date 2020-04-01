TRAVERSE CITY — Ozzie has several years worth of canine energy inside his muscular frame.
The beefy black and white pit bull spent most of his life chained to a tree in Genesee County.
Dogs can’t be infected by the novel coronavirus, said animal advocate Linda Gottwald, founder of Great Lakes Humane Society on Harrys Road.
She cares for Ozzie and two friendly pit bulls, Jenny and Joe, also rescued from downstate.
To keep them healthy and socialized, the dogs need exercise. She’s found a way for volunteers to walk them and also observe social distancing.
“I’ve had so many calls from people asking what they can do to help,” Gottwald said last week. “I’ve had more calls so far this week than I’ve had in the last month.”
Leashes hang on hooks and nearby are printed directions to visiting volunteers detailing how to greet the dog, attach the leash, let them out of their pen, take them for a walk and then bring them back to the shelter.
Volunteers are not allowed in the building, however.
“I’ve never done it like this before but these are unusual times,” Gottwald said of the temporary measures. “The main thing these guys need is love and attention. They’re hungry for it.”
Harry’s Road is in a rural area of Elmwood Township. The dogs can be walked by volunteers walking alone who should have no difficulty staying away from others, Gottwald said.
Volunteers have helped Gottwald find homes for more than one hundred dogs since 2010. Many are pit bulls, rescued from downstate basements, ally-ways, tied to tractor tires in backyards or chained to trees like Ozzie was.
Foster and adoption applications are currently being accepted online at greatlakeshs.com.
She said she’s not adverse to hosting a virtual adoption. An application can be filled out online, Gottwald will put the dog in a separate outdoor fenced-in area before potential adopters arrive, they can spend time with the dog and decide if they want to add the animal to their family.
“It’s not perfect,” she said, “but given the times we’re living in, it’s risk versus the reward.”
Homeless dogs and cats have also been placed in foster homes by staff at the Cherryland Humane Society.
In eight days, from March 17 to March 25, staff found foster homes for 50 animals, said Director Heidi Yates.
Animals remaining in the shelter have specific behavioral or medical needs and are being cared for by staff. Volunteers are no longer allowed in the building, she said.
“We already had protocols in place for processing our fosters,” Yates said. “They worked well. We give them all the supplies that they need, advice they ask for and we follow up.”
Yates said “knock on wood” the CHS has not received a single call from owners wanting to relinquish their pets because of anxiety over economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.
“There are resources available from pet pantries right now,” Yates said.
One of those is HOPE.
Member Deb Lewis said the nonprofit has no physical address but accepts applications on its website, helpingownerswithpetexpenses.org for pet owners needing help with the expense of food and medical care.
People handling a crisis like the pandemic depend on the bond they have with their pets for emotional support, Lewis said.
“So many of the people who contact us say they would go without food before they would allow their pets to,” she said.
Animal Control officers are considered essential employees, are still on the job and are bringing animals to CHS as necessary. Between caring for those animals and supplying those fostering animals during the pandemic, Yates said the shelter is running low on supplies.
For those wanting to help, the best way is to purchase supplies online for delivery to the shelter, via their wish list, available on the homepage of the organization’s website, cherrylandhumane.org.
Earlier this month, Patti Goudey, co-founder of H.A.N.D.S., an Antrim County shelter, pre-screened potential adopters and found homes for 11 nine-week-old hound-mix puppies, then halted adoptions.
“We are in an adoption freeze,” Goudey said. “We’re foster-based shelter, all my fosters have to be trained first, and with the governor’s order I just can’t do training right now.”
Goudey had held adoption events on a first-come, first-served basis at Tractor Supply near Chums Corners on occasional Saturdays, but those have been temporarily discontinued.
There are between 25 and 30 dogs already in foster homes, Goudey said. She is accepting applications on the organization’s website for the remaining adoptable dogs she’s caring for. Those interested can visit handstotherescue.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.