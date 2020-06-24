If You Go

COVID-19 Drive-Through Community Testing

Who: Anyone 18 years and older with a photo ID

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: Manistee High School parking lot, 525 Twelfth St., Manistee

Details: No appointments (first come, first served), open to all surrounding counties and not limited to symptomatic individuals

Specifics: Testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose) to determine COVID-19 status, not antibody testing, with results expected in 7-9 days

Source: District Health Department No. 10