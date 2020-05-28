LANSING — The State of Michigan is encouraging employers to utilize its Work Share program as businesses begin to reopen.
According to a release from the State Emergency Operations Center, the program is intended to assist “employers experiencing economic pain due to COVID-19 retain their workforce and bring back employees from lay-off.”
Work Share allows employers to bring those employees back from unemployment with reduced hours. During this process, employees collect partial unemployment benefits to make up for the lost wages during the reduction.
According to the release, “a worker receives a reduced salary from an employer, but is given a percent of their state benefits plus the additional $600 federal payment in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) through CARES Act through July 2020.” Work Share is funded through the rest of the year by the federal government.
Employers who need to reduce hours and wages by 10 to 60 percent can enroll their employees in Work Share. Employers can also use the program to retain skilled workers and avoid layoffs when revenues decline.
“Work Share offers employers solutions to fit their specific business needs by allowing multiple plans with different reduction levels and the ability to choose how many of their workers will participate,” Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio said in the release.
“The program is great for workers too. For the next two months, the federal government provides an extra $600 to employees on workshare providing wage replacement and incentives to return to work from unemployment. The federally funded program also helps workers by preserving the State’s Unemployment Trust Fund to keep their safety net solvent.”
The release said businesses must have at least two employees per plan, which can be approved for up to a year. Nearly 700 state employers already are participating in more than 1,700 Work Share plans.
For more information, employers can visit www.Michigan.gov/WorkShare. There is a tutorial on how to sign up, a list of frequently-asked questions and other resources available.
More information on the COVID-19 pandemic is available at www.Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.