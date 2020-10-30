Exposure Risks

Public health officials in Grand Traverse County announced two additional possible public exposure sites for the novel coronavirus in Traverse City.

The times and places that the public may have been exposed to a person contagious with COVID-19 include:

· Market Bar (inside State Street Market): 12 to 3 p.m. Oct. 18;

· Sweet Pea: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20, plus 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 21.

Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for two weeks for symptoms of the disease, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.

Those who are self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and household members as much as possible because infectiousness can begin at any point during those 14 days in isolation, officials said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

The United States has had 8.9 million cases and more than 228,000 reported deaths, according to disease trackers at Johns Hopkins University. Johns Hopkins also reported Thursday the worldwide statistics are 44.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.18 million reported deaths to the pandemic disease.