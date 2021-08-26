TRAVERSE CITY — Since the beginning of the pandemic, federal relief money has flooded public schools to the tune of billions of dollars.
Twenty three school districts in northwest Michigan received significant financial boosts throughout the pandemic. Encouraged to think big, some schools have begun to transform their educational programs, but superintendents say they’ll need more time to deliver on the kinds of change that the White House is asking for.
Since March 2020, the federal government has provided $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools, an amount that is more than four times what the U.S. Education Department spends on K-12 schools in a typical year.
An Associated Press data collection effort broke down relief money sent to each school district nationwide.
Michigan’s department of education received $3.7 billion from that overall fund, which is commonly referred to as ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund). While a majority of that money was funneled to districts downstate, $57 million made its way to school districts in Kalkaska, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Antrim counties.
The average value of stimulus that went to districts was $1.9 million, with larger districts, like Traverse City Area Public Schools and Kalkaska Public Schools, receiving significantly more. TCAPS received more than $18 million dollars — about $1,900 per student.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said he welcomed the relief money, but checked expectations about how much he could do with the funds.
“Really when you look at the amount that we got compared to our overall budget, it’s not a huge amount,” VanWagoner said.
Most of the stimulus allotments were determined by a formula called Title I. The formula heavily favors poorer school districts. For example, Detroit Public Schools received around $25,000 per student, more than 10 times the per student funding received for a student enrolled in a TCAPS school.
“There’s a public perception that everyone got that kind of money,” VanWagoner said, referencing several downstate school districts. “Not everybody did get that. We were much lower.”
Title I allotments produced sizable variations in funding within northwest Michigan as well.
At the high end, Forest Area Community Schools received $5,260 per pupil — four times the amount received by Leland Public School District. The two districts have similar enrollments, but per-capita incomes in Leland are nearly double those of Fife Lake where Forest Area is located, according to census figures from 2019.
Funding to schools came in three waves, the latest and largest of which totaled $123 billion and comes from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. That money is still being distributed and has been granted to schools with enormous flexibility. While 20% must be used to address learning setbacks, the rest can be used on nearly any cost school officials deem “reasonable and necessary.”
So far, TCAPS has used the early relief money to run elementary level summer school programs, which VanWagoner said hadn’t been possible in a long time. Looking forward district officials hope to lower teacher-student ratios by hiring more staff. VanWagoner said the goal is a 24:1 ratio, down from 26:1, if he can find the teachers.
Other superintendents also reigned in expectations that the federal funds would trigger immediate change.
“Yes it’s significant and yes it’s helpful. But it’s not double the amount we’ve been receiving from the state,” said Casey Petz, superintendent of Suttons Bay Public Schools. “If you were going to transform education, you might ask for three times your normal pupil amount.”
In Petz’s schools, three times would have translated to $24,000. But between the three waves of funding, Suttons Bay only received around $2,200 per pupil.
Still, the district has begun to retool. Petz said he doubled the number of social workers and guidance counselors on staff, as well as added remedial courses for students who struggled with remote learning.
Most area public charter schools received near or less than half the per-pupil funding that the highest school districts got. Old Mission Peninsula School was allocated the least of charter schools at a little more than $1,300 per student.
The Leelanau Montessori School got the most at about $3,600. Grand Traverse Academy and The Greenspire School were in the middle with $1,694 and $2,345, respectively.
Greenspire Head of School Robert Walker was happy with the funding allocation.
“We’re not ones to have any issues with that,” Walker said. “For our size, the funding was welcome. We can definitely use it, and that will help take some of the load off of us.”
Walker said the first round of funds were used to purchase cleaning supplies, dividers and technology necessary to run at-home learning. Greenspire students were already provided with their own Chromebooks, but Walker said they had not taken their computers home until COVID-19 and emergency orders sent teaching and learning virtual.
The second round of funds was almost exclusively used for tech upgrades, Walker said, including to prepare for the possibility of switching back to a hybrid model.
And in November, Greenspire will receive a $200,000 allotment from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward building an outdoor learning space. Greenspire students competed to design the space at the end of the last school year. They had to comply with the specifications of how the money could be spent as well as budgeting the project.
“They really learned all of the intricacies of ESSER money,” Walker said, adding that the work on that project will likely begin when construction costs decrease. “The hope is to build it in some shape or form.”
But there are also some problems money can’t solve, said Petz, the Suttons Bay Public Schools superintendent.
For one, the pandemic is still not over. For another, teacher shortages have only become more strained since the pandemic began, with some teachers quitting the profession entirely.
“Truthfully, we are going to have to innovate,” Petz said. “There’s no one thing that anybody is going to be able to do to heal the loss that might have occurred over the last 18 months or so.”
